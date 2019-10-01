DNA Genetics Names Rakaa Taylor as Director of Marketing

Leading Global Cannabis Brand Selects Seasoned Marketing Manager, Brand Specialist, Creative Director and Hip Hop Veteran to Head Marketing Operations

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA”, “DNA Genetics”, or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, announced today that Rakaa Taylor will be joining the executive team as the Director of Marketing. DNA Genetics is rapidly expanding its footprint across the U.S. and internationally, and Mr. Taylor is the perfect addition to help navigate its expansion. He will oversee the marketing and brand management departments, develop DNA’s marketing strategy, and organize major marketing events. Mr. Taylor will partner on development programs, both short and long-range, targeted toward building the DNA brand in existing and new markets.

“We are so stoked to have my childhood friend, Rakaa “Iriscience” Taylor (RT), officially become a part of DNA Genetics,” said Aaron Yarkoni, co-Founder and Chief Research Officer of DNA Genetics. “Rakaa is a legend in the Hip Hop community. His Los Angeles-based Hip Hop group, Dilated Peoples, has headlined many of the DNA Genetics Hotboxxx parties held during the High Times Cannabis Cup celebrations in Amsterdam, and he worked with us behind the scenes to help produce most of them. Rakaa’s diverse experience as a creative director, brand/band manager, and marketing specialist make him an invaluable asset to our team, and we have no doubt that he is the perfect person to help the DNA brand become a global household name!”

Rakaa Taylor joins DNA with extensive brand and marketing experience. Aside from being a founding member of the iconic Hip Hop group Dilated Peoples, he has spent the last 20 years building bridges as a creative director, brand manager, and agency executive. Not only does he bring an in-depth understanding of creative engagement from different parts of the entertainment industry, but he has worked with a variety of globally branded consumer companies including Supercell, Capitol Records, Red Bull, Vice Media, and Weedmaps. Mr. Taylor’s years of multi-faceted experience provides DNA with a unique set of tools and innovative ideas to further build the DNA Genetics best-in-class brand.

“I truly appreciate DNA Genetics’ expertise, culture, and commitment to growth and geographic expansion without sacrificing integrity,” said Mr. Taylor. “I’m very excited to officially be a part of such a dedicated, decorated family. Great people, great product, and great partners. Things are about to get very interesting.”

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

For further information, please contact Rezwan Khan, Vice President, Global Corporate Development at Rezwan@dnagenetics.com







