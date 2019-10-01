Allocadia Welcomes New CMO Julia Stead and Board Member John Stetic

Expanded marketing expertise will support company’s ongoing guidance for marketing leaders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia, the leader in marketing performance management, today announced that Julia Stead has joined the company as the Chief Marketing Officer and John Stetic has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Stead and Stetic bring more than twenty years of combined marketing leadership and market growth expertise, demonstrating Allocadia’s continued commitment to empowering marketing executives with thought-leadership and strategic tools. Adding Stead and Stetic to the team supports the growing momentum of the MPM market and rapid customer expansion as Allocadia pushes beyond 175% year-over-over growth in new customer revenue .



Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure performance, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s business impact. Stead brings extensive experience expanding market leadership and revenue growth at software-as-a-service martech companies, driven by a passion for harnessing data to deliver ROI. In her new role, she will focus on guiding marketing leaders in developing strategy, investing intelligently, and optimizing marketing investment results.

“I’ve always been passionate about the balance between the art and science of marketing, to maximize the impact that marketing can have on the growth of a business, and deliver high ROI,” said Julia Stead. “Im thrilled to be joining a team that is focused on helping other marketers achieve the same growth I’m passionate about driving for my own company. Marketing investment is often an untapped outlet for strategic growth opportunities and Allocadia is enabling companies to optimize their investment in an insightful and actionable way.”

Prior to joining Allocadia, Stead served as the vice president of marketing at Invoca and led sales and marketing at IPfolio. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Women in Revenue, a nonprofit organization she co-founded to elevate female leaders in technology sales and marketing with educational resources, support, and networking opportunities.

Stead arrives alongside John Stetic, a renowned martech product leader, who has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Previously Stetic lead the Product and Engineering organization for Oracle Marketing Cloud, where he was instrumental in expanding the business beyond the acquisition of Eloqua, and creating a leading Marketing Cloud platform. His diverse experience, from co-founding startups to executive leadership at Fortune 500 companies, brings deep B2B martech portfolio product experience to the Allocadia board, where Stetic will help the company deliver more value to marketers and CMOs through innovative platform advancements.

Stetic is currently the senior vice president of innovation and partnerships at ServiceMax, where he leads emerging product development and innovation, finding transformative technology and partner solutions for some of the world's leading field service organizations.

“Having visibility into what’s working and what’s not is critical for today’s marketers. I’ve always been impressed with how Allocadia empowers marketers at global enterprises to leverage actionable data insights to create growth opportunities and drive impact for their business,” said Stetic. “I am eager to bring my passion for identifying creative approaches to opportunities in the market to help expand Allocadia’s success in delivering value to CMOs across all industries.”

As part of Allocadia’s commitment to supporting the growth of marketing leaders, the company is co-hosting a retreat for the Empowered CMO Network in Napa Valley on October 16 - 17, 2019. The Empowered CMO Network seeks to cultivate authentic, open, and inspiring dialogue between B2B marketing executives. During the event Allocadia CEO Kristine Steuart will host a CMO fireside chat, as well as speak on the future of work for marketing organizations.

About Allocadia

Allocadia’s Run Marketing Platform gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. The recognized leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), Allocadia enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing’s impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI. Learn how to #RunMarketing at Allocadia.com.

