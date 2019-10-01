Chivas Pays Tribute to Manchester United Legend Sir Alex Ferguson With Us-Exclusive, Special Edition Scotch

Chivas Regal commemorates soccer legend’s record 13 Premier League wins with its first 13-year-old blend

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading blended Scotch whisky Chivas Regal®, the Official Global Spirits Partner of the English Premier League’s most beloved soccer team, Manchester United, has unveiled a special new blend for U.S-based soccer and whisky fans alike: Chivas 13 Manchester United Special Edition. The new edition is a 13-year-old Scotch selectively finished in American rye casks, that pays tribute to Manchester United’s record 13 Premier League title wins while under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.



On shelves this fall, this special edition blend has been created exclusively for the U.S. market where Manchester United has over 8 million fans, and is the first 13-year-old Scotch to be released by Chivas in the U.S. Portions of the blend are selectively finished in American rye casks to magnify the sweet, delicate notes of the unrivaled Chivas house-style, resulting in an exceptionally smooth Scotch with notes of sweet and juicy orange citrus, creamy milk chocolate and a dusting of cinnamon.

“At Chivas we believe that blended is better, in life and in Scotch – a belief that was also brought to life on the field during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure at Manchester United,” said Sandy Hyslop, Director of Blending at Chivas. “This whisky has been crafted to celebrate his rare genius and unique ability to drive success year after year, with a blend of different players. Just as Sir Alex’s legacy lives on, we hope that, with our first ever 13-year-old and its inimitable selective American rye cask finish, we’ve created a blend that won’t soon be forgotten.”

The Chivas 13 Manchester United Special Edition packaging features a stand-out color palette of vibrant red, black and white, showcasing Manchester United’s team colors, together with iconic imagery of the Club and Sir Alex Ferguson’s signature in gold script.

Chivas 13 Manchester United Limited Edition will launch exclusively in the U.S. this fall, at a SRP of $34.99. For more information on the Chivas 13 blend and other Chivas Regal® offerings, visit www.Chivas.com.

About Chivas Regal

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal is the world’s first luxury whisky and is considered to be a timeless classic, renowned for its benchmark quality and taste, style, substance and exclusivity. A truly global brand, Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide and today sells 4.5 million 9L cases annually in more than 150 countries across the globe. With generosity, entrepreneurship and integrity at the heart of Chivas Regal, the brand launched its successful Win the Right Way campaign in 2014, which aims to inspire a new generation whilst making a positive impact on the lives of others. The Chivas Regal range includes Chivas 12, Chivas Extra, Chivas 18, Chivas 25, the pinnacle of the range ultra-prestige blend, Chivas Regal The Icon and the Global Travel Retail exclusive, Chivas Brothers Blend. Launched in October 2016, Chivas Regal Ultis is the first blended malt Scotch whisky from the House of Chivas and represents the true Essence of Chivas Regal.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through their 140-year heritage the Club has won 66 trophies, enabling them to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Their large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day. www.manutd.com.

