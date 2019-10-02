Dedicated Developers Announces Partnership with Former Landmark Forum Leader Naveed Bhatti

Dedicated Developers, has partnered with Bhatti Consulting to help the clients to continue their growth and get to where they want to be in the marketplace.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpharetta, GA, October 2, 2019 (Newswire.com) – Dedicated Developers, a leading provider of digital business solutions, announces that it has joined forces with Bhatti Consulting, led by Naveed Bhatti, a former Landmark Forum leader.The unique partnership will enable Dedicated Developers’ clients to benefit from Bhatti’s extensive coaching and technical experience, which was gained as a Landmark Forum leader who traveled all around the world. In particular, Bhatti will help clients refine their vision and achieve greater impact with the web and mobile apps they are developing.Bhatti will also help Dedicated Developers, which has been growing rapidly lately, to reach its service and expansion goals within the company’s desired time-frame.Bhatti has extensive corporate experience, having worked with a number of mega-sized companies in communications, telecommunications, process improvement, user experience transformation and personal development.For the past 15 years he’s been at Landmark, a major personal and professional growth, training and Development Company, including over five years as a Landmark Forum leader. During this time, he coached nearly 10,000 individuals in various formats.“I’m really excited about this new chapter in my professional career,” Bhatti said.“With Dedicated Developers, my interaction is a total business partner level engagement where we’re getting to guide decisions based on who the company wants to be in the marketplace,” Bhatti said. “My mission is also to understand what Dedicated Developers’ clients want to be and want to accomplish and then help build out a process to get them from here to there.”Dedicated Developers co-founder Vishal Bhatia said the partnership signals a new era for his company and its clients.“We are really excited to be working with Naveed and believe he is going to not only help us take our company to new heights but also help our clients create exciting new visions for the future,” Bhatia said.Dedicated Developers offers website development and a number of other services including: Mobile App Development , Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.The company’s team of highly qualified designers and developers use the latest tools and frameworks to provide clients with the innovative solutions they need to grow.Clients who work with Dedicated Developers gain access to experts who are committed to designing, building and launching the best possible version of their app or web project in a timely, efficient manner.Dedicated Developers has offices at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA, and at 22602 Princeton Place in Castro Valley, CA. The company’s website is https://dedicateddevelopers.com About Dedicated DevelopersFounded in 2007 and located in Alpharetta, GA, Dedicated Developers has been in business for over 10 years and during that time has served over 300 clients and completed over 1000 projects of app and web development services . The company has an 80% repeat client rate.

