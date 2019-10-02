Pulse Oximeter Market is Poised to Attain Valuation of $3,177.7 Million by 2024: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report: By Type (Fingertip, Table-Top, Wrist-Worn, Hand-Held, Earlobe, Forehead, Palm/Foot, Nose), Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable), Patient Type (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Healthcare Facilities, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)



NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global pulse oximeter market size was valued at $1,979.0 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $3,177.7 Million by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Based on type, the fingertip category held the largest share, of 14.8%, in the market in 2018. The wrist-worn category is expected to witness the fastest growth, flourishing at a CAGR of 10.6%, during the 2019–­2024, owing to the fact that such devices are more technological advanced and are widely adopted in home-based pulse monitoring, which is a major reason for their popularity.

The wrist-worn category is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pulse oximeter market. This can be ascribed to the increasing usage of compact, lightweight, sensor-based pulse oximeters for monitoring the saturated oxygen level. These systems are designed to perform well in patients of all ages. Moreover, in March 2019, Nonin Medical Inc. introduced a high-resolution wrist pulse oximeter, which offers comfortable monitoring and provides accurate readings of patients’ oxygen levels and pulse rate.

Pulse oximeters are majorly being used in hospitals, which accounted for a share of 36.5% in 2018, as most of the patients with chronic diseases prefer hospitals to other healthcare centres.

Globally, the North American pulse oximeter market is expected to hold a 40.3% share by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the high healthcare spending, presence of established players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as certain respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiac arrest in the region. In addition to this, the presence of regional distributors of key global players in the region is also driving the market growth.

The U.S. is a major market for pulse oximeters in North America due to the increasing number of patients opting for metabolic screening, WHO-initiated surgical care programs, and rising number of hospital and medical centers. Additionally, companies such as General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, and Smiths Medical Inc. also support the market growth in the country by engaging in the expansion of their businesses through their distribution channels including sales forces.

Germany is expected to lead the European pulse oximeter market, with revenue of over $241.0 million in 2024. This can be attributed to the fact that Germany is a global medical device manufacturing hub, where many advanced products are developed. Moreover, the companies here put a strong focus on the medical device technology, which results in its high share.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Masimo Corporation, and Nonin Medical Inc. are some of the major manufacturers operating in the global pulse oximeter market.

The manufacturers in the pulse oximeter market are involved in product launches and acquisition to increase their market shares. For instance, in March 2019, Masimo Corporation received FDA clearance for RAD-67 pulse co-oximeter. The device is also equipped with spot-check next generation SpHb monitoring technology and the rainbow DCI-mini reusable Sensor. The device provides portable spot-check monitoring measurements of oxygen saturation which makes it a single-device solution in multiple clinical and non-clinical settings.

Moreover, in February 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation usefully acquired CAS Medical Systems Inc., which is a medical technology company dedicated to the non-invasive monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the brain, for an equity value of approximately $100 million.

Some of the other players in the pulse oximeter market are General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical Inc. Opto Circuits Limited, Halma PLC, and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Globally, the North American embolotherapy market is expected to hold around 40% share by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the rising cases of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population.

Globally, the North American catalog peptides market is expected to account for more than 30% share by 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players, increase in the adoption of advance peptide production technologies, and rise in the investment and funding for research and development (R&D) in the region.

