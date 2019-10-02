Nokia celebrates twelve months of 5G achievements

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia achieves 23 landmark 5G ‘firsts’ between September 2018 and September 2019

Game-changing achievements include six world firsts, seven technology firsts, and 10 regional firsts – all in the field of 5G

Achievements underscore and extend Nokia’s innovation and technology leadership record, as the 5G era begins to take shape



2 October 2019



Espoo, Finland – Nokia is celebrating twelve months of 5G ‘firsts’: a milestone defined by 23 game-changing achievements in the field of 5G.

Over a twelve-month period that started on 6 September 2018 with the first over-the-air, end-to-end data transmission on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio network in partnership with Verizon, Nokia has gone forward to achieve an additional 22 5G firsts in six continents and in a wide range of technology areas.

In addition, as North America is thus far the world’s largest 5G market, Nokia has positioned itself as the leading vendor with the largest 5G population coverage footprint.

Chief among the achievements in the past 12 months are six world firsts in 5G secured by Nokia’s technology and its people, including:

The first environment for verification to develop the connected car using 5G, enabled by Nokia’s 3GPP-standard base stations for Softbank

The first tests into new aspects of the 5G standard in real-world industrial conditions at the Port of Hamburg in Germany, together with the Hamburg Port Authority and Deutsche Telekom

The first over-the-air 5G data transmission using 2.5 GHz and massive MIMO antenna technology, on Sprint’s live commercial network in San Diego, together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Sprint

Nokia has also helped to power seven technology firsts in 5G, which along with the September 2018 Verizon trial include:



The first 8K Ultra High Definition TV streaming in real conditions over 5G, delivered in partnership with France Télévisions

The first cloud-based VR gaming on an AI-powered 5G network using open RAN architecture to manage the extreme network demands of immersive real-time VR gaming, after teaming up with CMCC

The first 5G solution for one of the world’s largest events, the Hajj in Saudi Arabia, using VR to allow visitors to experience Hajj remotely as if they are present on site

Nokia, together with its partners and customers, have also achieved 10 regional firsts in 5G, including:

The first outdoor pilot of 5G New Radio on 3.5GHz frequency band in Singapore, in partnership with StarHub

The first nationwide 5G coverage in Europe by, together with TIM, providing full coverage of the entire Republic of San Marino

The first 5G deals in South Africa, with rain; in Latin America, with ANTEL in Uruguay; and most recently in New Zealand, with Vodafone New Zealand

Marcus Weldon, Nokia’s Corporate CTO and President of Nokia Bell Labs, said: “The past 12 months of Nokia’s 5G milestones and successes stem from our years of research into 5G and the resulting innovative technologies are changing the world for consumers and industries.

“Whether enabling new geographies to experience the possibilities of 5G for the first time, pushing technology to define new limits and deliver groundbreaking performance, or achieving 5G firsts never before seen, Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio is helping customers redefine what’s possible, as the true potential of 5G starts to take hold.”

Nokia Bell Labs pioneered many of the fundamental technology innovations that are being adopted into 5G standards. Inventions in Low Density parity check (LDPC), 5G radio stack design, Massive MIMO, Mobile Edge Computing, and millimeter Wave have enabled 5G Release 15, and new innovations in 5G unlicensed spectrum and Industrial IoT are leading the digital transformation to industrial automation and Industry 4.0. In addition, Nokia has played a key leadership role in driving the first set of globally interoperable 5G standards through its contribution to the 3GPP standards organization.

***

Full list of Nokia’s 23 5G firsts achieved since September 2018:

Six world firsts in 5G:

Seven technology firsts in 5G:



10 geographical firsts in 5G:

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.