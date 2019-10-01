The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA – October 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 30, 2019.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market

Value % of Net

Assets

AIB GROUP PLC 333,051 988,840 1.92 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 360,667 0.70 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,559,627 3.03 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 253,008 1,003,792 1.95 C&C GROUP PLC 257,843 1,166,303 2.26 CAIRN HOMES PLC 396,641 486,793 0.95 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 42,123 1,652,837 3.21 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 59,929 1,036,172 2.01 CRH PLC 393,690 13,555,394 26.31 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 1,724,851 3.35 DCC PLC 20,226 1,764,686 3.43 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 21,750 2,033,069 3.95 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 394,645 0.77 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 905,818 1.76 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 199,158 1,861,038 3.61 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 809,217 1,001,080 1.94 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 108,666 301,958 0.59 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,068,633 2.07 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 810,614 1.57 KERRY GROUP PLC 8,435 986,491 1.92 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 64,284 3,138,984 6.09 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 123,085 536,628 1.04 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 829,692 1.61 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 118,715 0.23 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 1,334,039 2.59 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 186,881 2,149,966 4.17 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 65,064 1,936,028 3.76 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,142,006 2.22 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 943,701 1.83 UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,000 2,199,963 4.27 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,924 1,291,042 2.51 The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.



The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.