The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA – October 1, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 30, 2019.

           
Issuer Name   Shareholding US $ Market
Value		  % of Net
 Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   333,051 988,840 1.92  
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 360,667 0.70  
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,559,627 3.03  
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   253,008 1,003,792 1.95  
C&C GROUP PLC   257,843 1,166,303 2.26  
CAIRN HOMES PLC   396,641 486,793 0.95  
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   42,123 1,652,837 3.21  
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   59,929 1,036,172 2.01  
CRH PLC   393,690 13,555,394 26.31  
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,724,851 3.35  
DCC PLC   20,226 1,764,686 3.43  
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   21,750 2,033,069 3.95  
GLANBIA PLC   31,761 394,645 0.77  
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 905,818 1.76  
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   199,158 1,861,038 3.61  
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   809,217 1,001,080 1.94  
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   108,666 301,958 0.59  
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,068,633 2.07  
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922 810,614 1.57  
KERRY GROUP PLC   8,435 986,491 1.92  
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   64,284 3,138,984 6.09  
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   123,085 536,628 1.04  
MINCON GROUP PLC   718,130 829,692 1.61  
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273 118,715 0.23  
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,097 1,334,039 2.59  
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   186,881 2,149,966 4.17  
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   65,064 1,936,028 3.76  
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,142,006 2.22  
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 943,701 1.83  
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,199,963 4.27  
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,924 1,291,042 2.51  
           
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.          

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL.  For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com

