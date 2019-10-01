House Buyers of America Delivers the Best of Both Worlds - iBuyer Techonology Without the Hidden Fee

The award-winning high-tech homebuying company’s direct, no ‘middle-man’ approach and commitment to their customers ‘does it all’ for clients

CHANTILLY, VA, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House Buyers of America (House Buyers), the leading high-tech homebuying company that is reinventing the industry with its direct, no ‘middle-man’ approach and charges no commissions or fees, continues to tout the benefits of its model, particularly when compared to other options, like iBuying, to customers in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.

House Buyers’ approach offers a hassle-free solution to the market that is both high-tech and high-touch. Its high-quality renovations offer an affordable, yet modern housing product that is especially appealing to Millennials, who are now the most active homebuyer demographic according to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors®.

Additionally, House Buyers’ dedicated team of experienced professionals is a valuable addition to its service offering, guiding homeowners through the process of selling their homes fast while leveraging the latest in available technology to streamline these efforts.

By contrast, an iBuyer uses an algorithm to make instant offers on homes. They leverage a ‘Proprietary Valuation Model’ to assess market value. iBuyers bring a number of hidden fees, with none of the high-touch element, to its service experience. They purchase newer homes in ‘cookie cutter’ neighborhoods and re-sell them as-is, with the profits made in fees charged to sellers, adding 6-8% to the total purchase price.

“At House Buyers, we buy houses to provide a competitive price, with no hidden fees,” said Nick Ron, CEO of House Buyers of America. “As a high-tech homebuying company, we combine the speed of an iBuyer with the operational capacity to conduct major renovation projects on the homes we purchase, with a high-touch approach, to deliver the ‘best of both worlds’ to the market.”

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a high-tech homebuying company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash homebuyers, House Buyers buys homes in Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia, and went from $0 to $50 million in annual revenue in its first 3 years. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.