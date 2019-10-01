Southwest Boho Earrings from Alyce n Maille Worn by Auden Thornton on This is Us Season Premiere

Actress Auden Thornton (as character Lucy) wears Alyce n Maille Southwest Boho Earrings on Season Four premiere of This is Us

ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Florida resident, University of Central Florida alum, and small business owner Jennifer Nyiri (http://alycenmaille.com) is pleased to reveal that the stylish Southwest Boho hoop earrings that were worn by actress Auden Thornton on the season four premiere of “This is Us,” are one of her latest jewelry creations.

The debut of Jennifer’s earrings on the “This is Us” season four premiere, titled “Strangers,” marks the 12th television placement for Alyce n Maille jewelry, which has previously been seen on “Arrow,” “Bones,” “Charmed,” “Jane the Virgin,” “The Originals,” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

“I’m a huge fan of “This is Us,” and was delighted to see Ms. Thornton wearing my Southwest Boho Earrings,” remarked Jennifer. “They have a warm, earthy quality that seems just perfect for the character of Lucy.”

This original Alyce n Maille design was selected for Ms. Thornton by the wardrobe stylist for “This is Us,” in collaboration with California-based The Artisan Group®. The earrings, which are individually handcrafted by Jennifer, combine copper drops, hand antiqued bronze rings and speckled glass beads to create a beautiful southwestern boho inspired look. They’re available to purchase at alycenmaille.com and retail for $35.00.

Alyce n Maille has become a popular jewelry resource for Hollywood stylists. Most recently Ellen Tamaki (playing Niko Hamada) wore Alyce n Maille’s Eclipse Stainless Steel Pendant on episode 111 of “Charmed.”

Previously, Emily Bett Richards (playing Felicity Smoak) wore Alyce n Maille’s SweetPea Necklace on episode 705 of The CW’s “Arrow.” Justina Machado (“Six Feet Under,” “Queen of the South”) wore a pair of Turquoise Crystal Chandelier Earrings on Episode 403 of “Jane the Virgin.” Also on “Jane the Virgin,” Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez wore a Crystal and Gold Bracelet on Episode 314 and Carrie Madsen (playing fertility clinic director Diane) wore a Blue Twist Necklace on Episode 122.

In December 2016, the company’s Forever Gold Tassel Earrings were worn by actress Kristen Gutoskie (playing Seline) on the mid-season finale of the CW Network’s “The Vampire Diaries.” This was the fourth appearance of Alyce n Maille jewelry on that show, with Candice King (as Caroline Forbes) wearing a pair of keepsake Crystal and Pearl Earring on Episode 521; Nina Dobrev (as Elena Gilbert) donning a Blue Frost Pendant on Episode 62; and Scarlett Byrne (as Nora Hildegard) modeling a pair of Lilac Crystal and Gold earrings on Episode 706.

Jennifer’s jewelry has also been worn by actress Bridget Newton on Episode 1120 of “Bones” and by Rebecca Breeds on five episodes of “The Originals.”

Alyce n Maille jewelry has been showcased at GBK’s Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounges for the MTV Movie Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and New York Fashion Week. The “Los Angeles Informer” has called Jennifer’s designs “stunning,” while “It’s Not About Me TV” has described them as “beautiful.”

Alyce n Maille was founded in 2012. Read more about Jennifer and her small business success at http://alycenmaille.com.

In addition to being an accomplished jewelry designer, Jennifer is an animal lover. Supporting a cause that is close to her heart, Jennifer donates a portion of proceeds from the sale of Alyce n Maille jewelry to Dolly’s Foundation (http://dollysfoundation.org) during her annual November fundraiser. Dolly’s Foundation provides community support for pet owners in need in the central Florida area, including financial assistance for spaying/neutering, shots, and food.

For more information about The Artisan Group, visit http://www.theartisangroup.org.

ABOUT ALYCE N MAIILLE

Alyce n Maille (http://alycenmaill.com) is a collection of artisan-made chainmaille jewelry and accessories with a hint of old world charm. Every piece of Alyce n Maille jewelry is carefully handcrafted by Jennifer using the highest quality materials. Her unique work truly reflects the art of fine craftsmanship. When buying from Alyce n Maille, one not only receives an amazing quality piece of handcrafted jewelry but a unique one-on-one experience with the artist.

Purchasing from Alyce n Maille directly helps the artist and her family and not a big box store.



