Drones Donated to Monitor Wildlife and Illegal Activities

Influential Drones and Autel Robotics have partnered together to provide the Rare Species Fund with drones that will be used to protect wildlife

Drones are an invaluable resource for spotting illegal activity taking place within national parks.” — Dr. Robert Johnson

LUMBERTON, NJ, USA, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Influential Drones has successfully facilitated and delivered three Autel Robotics EVO Rugged drones with car chargers to the Rare Species Fund. The Rare Species Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection of endangered wildlife and their habitats. “Autel Robotics is a very responsive sUAS manufacturer, that understands the needs of drone operators globally,” said Dave Krause, co-owner of Influential Drones. “Their drone controller has an integrated LCD screen and the drone itself does not require mandatory updates. Autel graciously donated the equipment given feedback that their product exceeded the requirements of the Rare Species Fund.” Krause hand delivered the drones in person to Dr Robert Johnson, chief operating officer of the Rare Species Fund, on a follow up site visit mid-September.

With the goal for African wildlife rangers to effectively monitor protected national parks and wildlife areas, Dr. Johnson’s next journey involves traveling with the drones to Africa. Dr. Johnson states, “Drones are an invaluable resource conservation efforts and for spotting illegal activity taking place within national parks. In mountainous areas, the EVO will allow rangers to take a preliminary glance of an area and will allow rangers to determine where best to focus their attention. Climbing to the top of a mountain may take rangers hours, where the EVO can accomplish the same task in just minutes. Having a photographic or video record of illegal activities allows authorities to successfully prosecute wildlife poachers.”

Full size media photos can be found online at: http://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I26R6pz-Pe2PlHxoawLLr3l7S8BRxldG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.