Jounce Therapeutics to Present Two Posters from the JTX-4014 and Vopratelimab Programs at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that safety and efficacy data for JTX-4014 and a clinical trial in progress description of the vopratelimab Phase 2 EMERGE study will be presented in two poster sessions at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting, being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.



Poster Details:

Poster Title: Phase 1 First in Human Study of Programmed Cell Death Receptor-1(PD-1) Inhibitor Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) JTX-4014 in Adult Subjects with Advanced Refractory Solid Tumor Malignancies (Safety, efficacy and recommended Phase 2 dose will be presented)

Author: Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos, M.D. Co-Director of Clinical Research, START, San Antonio, Texas

Poster Session Number: P439

Location: Poster Hall (Prince George AB)

Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019; 7:00am–8pm ET

Poster Title: Phase 2 Multicenter Trial of ICOS Agonist Vopratelimab and a CTLA-4 Inhibitor in PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor Experienced Adult Subjects with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer or Urothelial Cancer (EMERGE) (This is a trial in progress poster only)

Author: Russell Pachynski M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri

Poster Session Number: P438

Location: Poster Hall (Prince George AB)

Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019; 7:00am–8:30pm ET

About JTX-4014

JTX-4014 is a well-characterized fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to block binding to PD-L1 and PD-L2. Jounce is developing JTX-4014 for potential use in combination with its pipeline of future product candidates. Jounce completed enrollment in the Phase 1 clinical trial of JTX-4014.

About Vopratelimab

Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab (formerly JTX-2011), is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, the Inducible T cell CO Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in many solid tumors. Vopratelimab was previously assessed in the Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial and was found to be safe and well-tolerated, alone and in combination with each of the anti-PD-1 antibodies nivolumab and pembrolizumab, and ipilimumab, an antibody that binds to CTLA-4. In June 2018, Jounce reported Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) responses and other tumor reductions as determined by investigator assessment that were associated with an ICOS pharmacodynamic biomarker, ICOS hi CD4 T cells. In April 2019, Jounce reported data on patients in the ICONIC trial with the emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells who had improved progression free survival and overall survival compared to patients with ICOS lo CD4 T cells; this was based on an analysis of a subgroup of patients with multiple solid tumor types including PD-1 inhibitor naive and PD-1 inhibitor experienced patients. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in the Phase 2 EMERGE clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or urothelial cancer who have progressed on or after PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapies.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce is developing two clinical-stage programs as well as advancing and building out its broad and wholly-owned discovery pipeline of immuno-oncology targets, including those expressed on T-regulatory cells, macrophages and stromal cells. Jounce’s lead product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for use in combination with future pipeline products, and Jounce has completed enrollment in the JTX-4014 Phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor Contact:

Komal Joshi

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

(857) 320-2523

kjoshi@jouncetx.com

Media Contact:

Kathryn Morris

The Yates Network

914-204-6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com



