Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Changes

PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a specialty pharmaceutical Company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing unique, differentiated therapies to millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced the following management changes.

Bubba Sandford left Sonoma on September 25 after nine months as CEO and Interim CFO after successfully evaluating the Company’s prospects while substantially reducing its cash burn. Mr. Sandford will remain on the Board of Directors for six months following his departure date.

The Board of Directors named Amy Trombly as Sonoma’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and promoted John Dal Poggetto to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. The Board has begun the search for a new Chief Executive Officer with deep industry experience.

Ms. Trombly has served as the Company’s Corporate and Securities Counsel for over 10 years and has broad knowledge of the Company’s operations. Mr. Dal Poggetto has served as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Finance since 2017 and prior to that was the Company’s Controller since 2002.

Jerry McLaughlin, Sonoma’s Lead Independent Director, said “Bubba has done an exemplary job in righting the ship. The board wishes him success in his next assignment as we explore all options to build shareholder value.” He continued, “the board is confident that Amy is the correct choice to lead Sonoma during this interim period and John will bring years of industry knowledge and financial expertise to facilitate a smooth transition.”

Amy Trombly added “I value the trust placed in me to lead the Company while the board takes the necessary time to find a CEO with industry experience.” She continued “I have known John from my work as counsel for Sonoma for years, and he has proven himself to be an outstanding financial executive. I look forward to working with him in the coming months.”

About Amy Trombly

Amy Trombly has counseled public companies for two decades in corporate and securities law and mergers and acquisitions. She has owned and managed Trombly Business Law, PC since 2002. In her earlier career, Ms. Trombly was a Vice President at State Street Bank and Special Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ms. Trombly is a member of the bar in Massachusetts and Colorado.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma is a specialty pharmaceutical Company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care. The company’s products, which are sold throughout the United States and internationally, have improved outcomes for more than five million patients globally by reducing infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses. The Company’s headquarters are in Petaluma, California, with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “Company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “preparing,” “represent,” and “upcoming,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the Company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs, fund further development and clinical studies, as well as uncertainties relative to varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Media and Investor Contact: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investor Relations (925) 787-6218



