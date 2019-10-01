AOFAS Presents Awards at Annual Meeting in Chicago

Leaders Recognized for Contributions to Foot and Ankle Orthopaedics

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 2,000 foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons, advanced health practitioners, and industry exhibitors attended the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) Annual Meeting and 50th Anniversary Celebration on September 12-15, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. During this milestone meeting, the Society presented its most prestigious awards to innovative foot and ankle researchers and orthopaedic leaders.

On September 14, AOFAS Annual Meeting Program Chair Steven L. Haddad, MD, announced the recipients of the 2019 Roger A. Mann Award, given in recognition of the outstanding clinical paper presented at the meeting. Authors Jonathan H. Garfinkel, MD; Jonathan P. Dyke, PhD; Lauren Volpert, BA; Austin Sanders, BA; Meghan Newcomer, OPA-C; Carolyn M. Sofka, MD; Scott J. Ellis, MD; and Constantine A. Demetracopoulos, MD, received the award for “Imaging of Bone Perfusion and Metabolism in Subjects Undergoing Total Ankle Arthroplasty Using 18F-Positron Emission Tomography.”

Dr. Haddad also presented Gerardo Ledermann; Ianiv Klaber; Julio Urrutia; and Pablo Mery Ponce, MD, with the 2019 J. Leonard Goldner Award, recognizing the outstanding research paper, for “A Novel Intraoperative Technique Seeding Morselized Bone Tissue into Pediatric Blood Culture Bottles Improves Microbiological Diagnosis in Patients with Foot and Ankle Osteomyelitis.”

The International Federation of Foot & Ankle Societies (IFFAS) presents the IFFAS Award of Excellence each year for the top international paper at the AOFAS Annual Meeting. The 2019 recipients, Francois Lintz, MD, FEBOT; Jef Mast, MD; Nazim Mehdi, MD; Alessio Bernasconi, MD; Cesar de Cesar Netto, MD, PhD; Celine Fernando, MSc, PhD; and Kristian Buedts, MD, were selected for their paper, “Peri-prosthetic Cysts and Alignment in Total Ankle Replacement: A 3D, Weight Bearing Topographical Study.”

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons, Judith F. Baumhauer, MD, MPH, from Rochester, New York, and Kelly C. Stéfani, MD, PhD, from São Paulo, Brazil, were honored with the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation’s 2019 Women’s Leadership Award and Women’s International Leadership Award, respectively, in recognition of their contributions to foot and ankle education, research, and humanitarian service. In addition, AOFAS inducted orthopaedic pioneer, Sigvard T. Hansen Jr., MD, as a Pillar of the AOFAS for his dedication to educating foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and advancing the specialty.

Also at the Annual Meeting, foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, William C. McGarvey, MD, of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston was installed as the 2019-20 president of AOFAS. As he stated in his presidential address, “My role is simple. It is to further the efforts and initiatives of my predecessors to make this society a true shining star among orthopaedic specialty societies.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

Attachments

Christie Brannon AOFAS 847-430-5127 cbrannon@aofas.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.