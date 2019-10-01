Bithumb Global Announces “Next-Generation” Digital Asset Exchange

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Bithumb Global Sweep The World Unleash Bithumb Global, the global platform for Bithumb Korea - South Korea's top digital asset exchange, announces new upcoming features and initiatives on their recently launched “Bithumb Global” 1.0 version. With an aim to build up a better and friendlier digital assets ecosystem, Bithumb Global is launching new tools to help create inclusive community resources and a new “Unleash” program which strives to bring awareness to their vision.

Founded in 2014, Bithumb Korea is the earliest and most influential digital currency exchange in South Korea. With 8 million registered users, 1M mobile app users and a current cumulative transaction volume has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars, Bithumb is one of the market leaders in digital asset trading with a loyal community. Bithumb also facilitates 59.19% of the entire Korean Bitcoin transaction volume and accounts for approximately 15% of the global market. The highest daily transaction volume for the Korean exchange has reached over 7B USD.

Even with these successes, Bithumb has only been mainly focused on the South Korea region with over 80% of its platform users originating from there. Due to this, Bithumb launched its spinout, Bithumb Global, earlier this year to connect liquidity and market potential to the rest of the world.

With Bithumb Global operating as an independent entity equipped with its own internal resources, the spinout is able to provide a better crypto trading experience and create the new standard which the community will come to expect. With improved technology such as advanced order matching engines, coin staking features and many unrevealed product offerings, Bithumb Global is the next-generation digital asset exchange which serves the global audience.

“Since Bithumb Global’s beta launch in May of 2019, it has on-boarded more than one million users worldwide, and have had their daily trading volume exceeded over $381 million,” says Javier Sim, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bithumb Global. “It has become the only exchange established in 2019 that was ranked among the top trading platforms in the world.”

One of the most unique features of Bithumb Global is their “BG Staging” initiative. With BG Staging, pre-selected projects are able to reach Bithumb Global’s community and drive attention. Unlike IEOs (Initial Exchange Offering) and other exchange fundraising activities, BG Staging does not require users to invest fiat or currency in a fundraising round, rather they stake their digital assets to show their interest and receive back their stake plus potentially a voucher for the featured project’s tokens after a lock-up period.

Bithumb Global has also implemented tighter security measures, a low latency order matching engine with proprietary technology and advanced algorithms, and a friendlier user interface.

For those interested in joining the BG Community, please find more information at Bithumb Global.

About Bithumb Global

Bithumb Global is a decentralized digital asset trading platform providing world-class cryptocurrency trading services to users worldwide. Derived from Bithumb, one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms in South Korea, BG enables each global user to trade, participate or contribute in the digital assets ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.bithumb.pro/en-us.

Media Contact:

Lin Xu, PR Manager

E-mail: pr@bithumb.pro

