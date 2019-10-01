PhotoPlus 2019: Canson® Infinity set to showcase innovation and experience

Canson® Infinity, celebrating over 150 years as creator of photo paper, and the global leader in digital fine art paper, will showcase their innovation and experience at PhotoPlus 2019. In addition to displaying the latest museum grade papers created by the heritage brand, their dedicated booth will offer exclusive access to industry Influencers offering printing advice, demonstrations and photo walks.



Canson® Infinity builds and maintains close relationships with artists to develop products that meet their requirements. Brand Ambassadors Rocco Ancora, Cheryl Walsh and Robert Rodriguez Jr. will all be available at the booth to speak about their photography and printing techniques. As a Rotolight Master of Light, Rocco Ancora will be conducting live photo shoots and inviting attendees back to the Canson Infinity® booth to see the images printed out.



At PhotoPlus 2019, Canson Infinity® is also offering photographers the opportunity to have an intimate photo walk with one of the world’s leading photographers, Rocco Ancora. Australian-based Rocco is an award-winning photographer with many accolades to his name including being named one of the Top Ten wedding photographers in the world by the iconic publication, American Photo, and he's one of only three people in the world to achieve Grand Master of the AIPP and WPPI where he is the second most awarded photographer of the organization. The theme of Rocco’s photo walks is “environmental portraiture” and Rocco will share his secrets on mastering light, focal lengths and exposure to make the most of any situation and capture visually interesting portraits. Rocco will be providing one-on-one support, tips and guidance on capturing images.



Also on the Canson Infinity® booth, Freestyle will be featuring printing demos on a not yet launched world class printer, Thursday, October 24th, from 10:00-1:00pm. Details will be revealed at the show.



Members of the media, please contact Dalyce Suanez at 403-869-3269 or d.suanez@open2america.com to schedule an interview and attend any of the events organized through the Canson Infinity® booth.