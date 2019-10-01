ResponsiveEd Students Across Texas Take Part in Character Day

/EIN News/ -- LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 12,000 Texas students across 60 ResponsiveEd® public charter schools participated in this year’s Character Day. The worldwide initiative, organized by Let it Ripple, took place September 27-28 to recognize the importance of character development from different perspectives. This year, the theme focused on how technology enhances and hinders our character development.

ResponsiveEd students from every grade level took part in character-building activities such as theatrical performances, neighborhood trash clean-ups, citizenship lessons, class service projects, posters design, poem writing, door decorating, canned-food drives, and watching Character Day videos followed by discussion.

“We stress the importance of character development every day at our campuses, so to take part in an event dedicated to having good character falls right in line with our mission to cultivate moral and academic excellence,” says ResponsiveEd Counseling Support Coordinator Don Moore. “To see participation from such a large segment of our students across the state means that our campuses understand the value of having good character along with making good grades.”

Let it Ripple is the film company that helped begin Character Day in 2014. Its mission is to use film, technology, discussion materials, and events to engage a 21st-century audience in conversation and action around complicated subjects that are shaping our lives. This is the second year in a row that ResponsiveEd schools have participated in the event along with more than four million people across 200,000 groups in all 50 states and 125 countries around the world.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

