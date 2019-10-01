Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2019. The dividend of $0.25 per common share represents an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 4.17%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last thirty-seven quarters.



GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $22.96 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217











EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.