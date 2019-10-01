Domo Ranked Leader in Two New G2 Crowd Reports

#1 in BI Platforms with High Marks from Enterprise Customers for Ease of Use, Quality Support and Ease of Doing Business

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah , Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been named a leader in two of G2 Crowd’s latest Grid® reports for Business Intelligence (BI) platforms. Domo ranked first in the BI Platforms category and second among Enterprise BI platforms, receiving high scores for ease of use, quality support and ease of doing business. Domo also achieved a user satisfaction rating of 90 and 94 percent in each respective report. This is the fourth consecutive year Domo has been ranked leader in this G2 Crowd report.



“We designed Domo to transcend the stodgy world of traditional tech to deliver a product that customers love to use and that delivers clear business value,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “By putting data directly into the hands of decision makers across any organization, we are empowering everyone to make better decisions and take actions that help drive the business forward every day. When it comes to ease of use and fast time to value, it’s clear we’ve cracked the code. It’s been incredibly rewarding to hear customers say that Domo makes them ‘giddy’ and they ‘never want to go back to life without Domo,’ because Domo helps them accomplish things to an extent and at a faster rate than they could with any other solution. Domo’s game-changing impact for customers makes the opportunity to expand our market to new organizations even that much more exciting.”

G2 Crowd’s Grid is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 Crowd ranking takes into account several factors buyers should consider including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score® and the quality and age of reviews. Vendors in both reports are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

Domo’s cloud-based platform is designed to help you get more value from your business data by giving you a single source of truth that helps to find opportunities and take action. Domo’s fully integrated platform enables users to easily connect and transform, visualize and analyze, and build apps and extend the value of your data. Through a user-friendly interface and a seamless mobile experience, all decision makers can quickly identify and act on strategic opportunities to optimize business performance.

