Brent Larkan Files Early Warning Report

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brent Larkan announces that he has acquired ownership and control over 2,500,000 Class A Shares of ANB Canada Inc. (“ANB”), representing approximately 2.2% of ANB’s currently issued and outstanding Class A Shares. The shares were acquired for $0.20 per share pursuant to a private placement transaction for investment purposes.

Including the ANB Class A Shares owned by two companies controlled by Mr. Larkan, being Gopher I.T. Inc. and Larkan Pubco Holdings Inc., Mr. Larkan owns and controls and aggregate of 39,275,000 Class A Shares of ANB. The 39,275,000 Class A Shares represent approximately 34.5% of the Class A Shares of ANB currently issued and outstanding.

Subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, Mr. Larkan reserves the right to purchase additional securities of ANB or to dispose of any securities of ANB that he may own, from time to time.

Source and Information:

Brent Larkan

c/o 25 Millard Avenue West, Unit 1

Newmarket, Ontario

L3Y 7R5

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103: The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with ANB’s documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Brent Larkan, ANB’s Chief Executive Officer at 647-956-6530.







