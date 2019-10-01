Global Ticketing Leader AudienceView Acquires UniversityTickets

Addition Further Strengthens Leadership and Portfolio in Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AudienceView , a world leader in e-commerce software for events and entertainment organizations, has acquired New York-based UniversityTickets , a ticketing and event management solution built specifically for higher education campuses and college athletics. With this addition, AudienceView cements its portfolio and leadership in the higher education space with more than 900 institutions processing more than 20 million tickets per year.



AudienceView’s newest acquisition further enhances an already extensive network of solutions that is unmatched in the industry. UniversityTickets brings unique product features designed to meet the needs of the entire campus across colleges and universities, including specialized commencement and student life features.

“Our success in driving innovation and targeted solutions throughout the live event industry continues with the addition of UniversityTickets in the higher education space,” said Mark Fowlie, CEO of AudienceView. “We understand the complex needs that come with running events on a campus and the need to provide integrated tools for students, faculty, alumni and other key groups that support the higher education mission. We’re thrilled with how this acquisition strengthens our product portfolio.”

“We are extremely proud of the company we’ve built over the past 20 years of UniversityTickets, but we are now ready to take it to the next level. The momentum that AudienceView has created over the past few years gave us confidence that they were the right organization to whom we can entrust our clients as we move forward,” said Gordon Capreol, co-founder of UniversityTickets. “Our UniversityTickets clients are becoming a part of something very special. I’m confident that they will benefit from the thriving community of new peer organizations and the investment in development that only an industry-leading organization like AudienceView can provide.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AQ Technology Partners served as transaction advisers to AudienceView.

About AudienceView

AudienceView is a leading provider of solutions that empower the business of live entertainment through innovative technology, popular consumer brands and a comprehensive partner ecosystem. Our SaaS software brands OvationTix and Vendini and the AudienceView platform are powerful tools to drive attendee engagement, grow revenue and enable operational efficiencies that support 8,000 of the world’s most renowned live event venues, teams and organizations across 15 countries, processing more than $3 billion in transaction revenue per year. Our consumer brands -- TheaterMania, WhatsOnStage, LaughStub, ElectroStub and TuneStub -- reach millions of entertainment enthusiasts each month, helping to fuel attendance at shows and events around the world. Learn more at www.audienceview.com .

About UniversityTickets

Born on the Cornell University campus in 1999, UniversityTickets was built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of college and university ticketing, access control, donor management and CRM. Our flagship system, UTIX, is a state-of-the-art ticketing platform used by more than 450 colleges and universities across the US, Canada and the Caribbean. UTIX ticketing solutions cover the entire campus, including athletics, arts and student life. The platform is cloud-based, mobile-friendly and fully integrated with campus information systems, campus ID cards and campus financial management systems. Additionally, the UniversityTickets UGRAD ticketing platform is the number one ticketing solution for commencement events. UGRAD powers over 1 million college graduation tickets annually. Learn more at https://www.universitytickets.com/ .

Media/interview requests:

Christine Payne

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 416.489.0092

media@audienceview.com



