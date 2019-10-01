Sudhanshu Gaur Joins Maru/Matchbox as VP, Analytics

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven global insights partner, is pleased to announce the hire of Sudhanshu Gaur as VP, Analytics. Sudhanshu is based in the firm’s Toronto office.



“Sudhanshu will be instrumental in adding value to our clients through analytics and smart thinking to drive improvement and consistency in both the use and quality of our capabilities and outputs,” said Maru Group Chief of Operations, Julie Paul. “His enthusiasm for helping clients bring advanced methods and new ways of thinking to augment their research insights is a key reason we are so excited to have him join our team,” Paul added.

Sudhanshu has over 14 years’ of experience in quantitative research methods, with a special focus on advanced analytics. He has held a number of senior positions at market research and insights companies including Cornerstone Capabilities, TNS, GSK, Kantar IMRB. Sudhanshu also brings to the team extensive experience in innovation and product development.

Sudhanshu’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group . Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive informed, impactful business decisions that move people into action. We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology. Sudhanshu’s focus on Marketing Science will help clients achieve actionable insights more quickly.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.