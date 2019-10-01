Introducing the All-New Malibu M240

Unsurpassed, Unyielding, Unrivaled

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats®, the global leader in towboat sales, has announced the release of its new flagship—the Malibu M240. Sitting squarely at the top of the line, the M240 delivers a new level of luxury, convenience, technology and performance to the iconic Malibu brand.



Built for the family that demands the very best, the Malibu M240 accommodates passengers in an ultra-plush wraparound lounge with intricate stitching details and leather-like vinyl that looks as opulent as it feels. The all-new 24-footer’s innovations start at the bow, with a new design for enhanced passenger comfort which includes a flip-up seat back that doubles as a wind block as well as additional forward seating. The M-line hull boasts purpose-built extra-tall freeboard for superior on-water handling, even in rough water, and extra-deep gunwale storage. You will also find in this spacious bow spray-free cell phone recesses and chargers, cup holders for everyone, perfectly balanced speakers, and a boarding ladder to make the bow one of the most comfortable and convenient on the water today.

Powering the all-new M240 is the new Malibu Monsoon® LT4 V8 direct injection engine. With 6.2 liters of displacement, 607 horsepower and 605 ft-lbs. of torque, this premium high-performance V8 is more than up to the task. The Malibu Monsoon LT4 is the only supercharged inboard engine on the market to meet CARB’s 4-star emissions rating making it not only one of the most powerful engines available, but also the most environmentally friendly.

The Malibu M240 is the next level of convenience thanks to intuitive, automotive inspired technology. Highlights include the all-new Malibu Command Center, reimagined in a sleek layout that is as luxurious as it is easy to master thanks to new ergonomic controls. For even more control, the M240 boasts forward and rear-facing cameras to give the captain full situational awareness that is especially helpful when trailer loading and retrieving swimmers. The spacious lounge continues the advancements with wireless charging stations that cut down on clutter and a premium Yeti cooler on rails that can be accessed without displacing crew members. The interior-saving walk-over transom provides a non-skid path to the swim platform, which is complete with raised cupholders, gear-prep seats and wet storage. The patented flip-down swim step makes for strain-free re-boarding after a refreshing swim.

Luxury and style notwithstanding, the M240 truly asserts its dominance with wake performance. The scalable pro-level wakeboard wakes and surf wave are the reason the M240 will dominate the headlines with glassy faces and perfectly formed ramps that stand up in any condition. The M240’s wake dominance starts with its M-line Hull, which delivers the foundation of ideal wakes. The next step is the M240’s exclusive, storage-freeing High-Flow Malibu Launch System 6 (MLS6) ballast, which fills six tanks with up to 3,200 pounds of sub-floor ballast in less than three minutes. Beef up your wakes and waves even further with Malibu’s exclusive Power Wedge® III, a reverse hydrofoil system that adds an additional simulated ballast of 1,500 lbs., giving the M240 a wake driving 4,700 lbs. of ballast. Even more practical, the all-new Malibu Stern Turn combined with the Power Wedge III allows you to make tighter returns that can reduce the time it takes to pick up a rider by 30%. This means more rides per day, less fuel used and increased fun-per-hour behind the M240.

Next, deploy Malibu’s all-new patented Surf Gate® Fusion which is seamlessly integrated into the M-Line Hull and watch an ocean swell appear behind your boat. Wakeboarding is just as straightforward. The M240 has the Malibu hallmark wake shape with plenty of pop to please beginners to the most discerning pro wakeboarders.

If you want to experience first-hand the most innovative, luxurious and powerful boat on the market today, contact your local Malibu dealer to schedule an amazing on water experience in the Malibu M240. You will find out why we say—The Truth Is On The Water.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats Inc. is the commanding market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis Wake Research boat brands, the leader in the 20’ – 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand and in a leading position in the offshore fishing boat market with its Pursuit brand. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , or www.pursuitboats.com .

Contact:

Chip Smith

Malibu Boats

865.657.6045

chips@malibuboats.com

