vCom Extends Commitment to Robotic Process Automation

Invests in resources and platform to advance AI-driven technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions, a leader in IT lifecycle management software and services, today announced the expansion of its investment in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate many of the time-consuming and repetitive tasks that are integral to the management of an organization’s IT spend.



“Our investment in process automation has been increasing, but with the hiring of Sam Norling in early 2019, our efforts into RPA have expanded exponentially,” says Sameer Hilal, vCom’s Chief Operating Officer. Norling, former CTO at Pointandship Software and eMassive, leads vCom’s expanded automation efforts and has been instrumental in the development of new tools for integration and automation. This investment includes employing Azure Logic Apps as a framework to enable quick additions of new RPA and API integrations. “Leveraging Azure’s Logic Apps offers us a host of features that make managing, scaling, and maintaining these integrations and process automation engines easier,” says Hilal.



vCom is currently utilizing RPA technology across vManager—the company’s asset management platform—to perform a host of tasks which include tracking clients’ daily mobile usage and providing custom plan optimization recommendations; monitoring carrier service notifications and creating trouble tickets; automating cost allocation of invoices to cost centers and GL codes; creating and uploading custom AP posting files; and centralizing information workflow and archiving all clients orders, tickets, and tasks. Use of this technology is enabling the creation of APIs to automatically process change orders with carriers, thereby reducing wait times and minimizing client costs. In addition, the forthcoming release 12 of vManager will feature additional RPA-driven functionality, including automated order creation with hundreds of service providers.



“An IT organization cannot effectively manage its assets without having a robust platform to do so,” says Hilal. “We are committed to building the tools and applications our customers need to better manage all areas of their IT spend, and in so doing provide exceptional visibility, reduce their costs, and provide significant time savings. Our investment in RPA empowers our team members to leverage automation to create value for our customers.”

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

Contact:

Ann McGuire

Director of Marketing

vCom Solutions

925.415.2230







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.