Top-Rated Stingray Music Mobile App Now Available Free to All Canadians

/EIN News/ -- 1000s of handcrafted music channels tuned to the taste of every Canadian music fan

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a proudly Canadian music, media, and technology company, today announced that its highly-rated music app (4.8 in the Apple App Store and 4.7 in Google Play) is now available to all Canadians. Previously available exclusively to pay-TV subscribers, the Stingray Music app, the only 100% Canadian mobile music streaming service, offers an unparalleled listening experience of local and international content. The app is available for free or with an upgrade to Premium for a monthly subscription fee of $3.99 and a discounted price of $0.99 for students.



Recently redesigned from the ground up, Stingray Music empowers listeners to easily find the perfect soundtrack for all of life’s moments. Every continuous channel is lovingly curated by a music expert, including over 200 channels dedicated to homegrown music from coast to coast. Stingray Music is proud to provide a human touch to channel curation, rather than relying on impersonal algorithms used by other streaming services. Additionally, the app features over 100 radio stations from across Canada, showcasing some of the most entertaining radio stars along with personally curated music from nearly every music genre.

Stingray Music has already been downloaded by close to 5 million Canadians who describe the service as “current and timeless,” “the best music app ever,” “so fun,” and as having a “fantastic choice of music.”



“We are thrilled to offer the only truly Canadian music app for free to all Canadians,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, of Stingray. “This launch is integral to our B2C growth strategy. Having first built a loyal listener base through to our pay-TV provider clients, we are very optimistic that this announcement will meet with resounding success. Stingray Music disrupts what users have come to expect of music apps by providing a reliable lean-back experience. Thanks to our passionate team of music programmers, you can forget guesswork and endless scrolling, the perfect continuous soundtrack for every occasion is only a tap away.”

Stingray Music delivers monthly special programming curated by major music events and today’s biggest hitmakers. In October, fans can tune in to an exclusive channel curated by multi-talented artist Harry Connick Jr. and a channel featuring the nominees of this year’s ADISQ Gala.



Special Features*

1000s of continuous channels

Hundred+ genres

Unlimited skips

Customized listening experience: like songs to increase their rotation, block songs and artists to exclude them

Genre, Activity, Mood, Theme, and Era filters

High-quality audio

Sleep timer

*All features of the mobile app are available in the ad-supported free version.



Available for iOS and Android.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com .



For more information, please contact:

Frédérique Gagnier

Public Relations Manager

Stingray

1 514-664-1244, ext. 2689

fgagnier@stingray.com



