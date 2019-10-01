iCIMS Announces New Talent Acquisition Platform

End-to-end platform empowers employers to better market to, engage and hire top talent in today's competitive job market

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, NJ, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with The HR Technology Conference & Exposition, the industry’s premier HR technology event, iCIMS, Inc., the market leader for cloud-based recruiting solutions, unveiled its new talent acquisition platform to support employers’ evolving needs. iCIMS now offers the first unified recruiting platform of its kind with three standalone product suites that can seamlessly integrate with other applicant tracking and HR systems, plus an ecosystem of integrated partner products. More than 4,000 clients, including about 20% of the Fortune 100, rely on iCIMS technology to power their recruitment efforts around the globe.



Today’s highly competitive labor market requires employers to approach talent acquisition more strategically and with agility. The new portfolio is designed to meet employers' unique needs — whether through iCIMS’ entire talent acquisition platform or through individual products — so they can exceed candidate expectations, develop operational efficiencies, and pave the way for business growth. The talent acquisition platform is comprised of:

Recruitment Marketing Suite, designed to promote an employer’s brand and build talent pipelines. iCIMS Attract powers the front-end candidate experience and iCIMS Nurture is the company’s new candidate relationship management (CRM) solution for talent pool engagement.

Advanced Communications Suite, inclusive of iCIMS TextRecruit and iCIMS ARI (Automated Recruiter Interface), which improves candidate response rates and engagement through modern communication channels like text, live chat and artificial intelligence (AI).

Hiring Suite, built to drive efficiency through automation and integration. Mid-sized and large global enterprises scale their hiring operations, improve their candidate experience, and grow using iCIMS Recruit (applicant tracking), iCIMS Offer (offer management) and iCIMS Preboard (employee preboarding).

UNIFi, iCIMS’ ecosystem of integrated partner products and services, which streamlines recruiting workflows, reduces reliance on internal IT teams, and expedites the time-to-value across hundreds of HR technologies.

“In today’s job market, ​candidates have more options ​than ever before, so employers require best-in-class candidate marketing, engagement and hiring technologies to remain competitive,” said Colin Day, founder and chairman of iCIMS. “We believe the ideal technology stack includes one unified recruitment platform for the entire hiring lifecycle, which delivers a seamless candidate journey, a frictionless user experience and end-to-end data and analytics – but we also recognize that organizations require flexibility. Our new portfolio now enables employers to partner with iCIMS in various capacities so they can attract, select and hire the best talent for their organizations, faster.”



iCIMS will showcase the new platform at HR Tech, where the company is exhibiting at booth 1812 and co-presenting with clients on using text, AI, and candidate marketing techniques to reduce time-to-hire and improve employee retention. Presentations include:

For more information on iCIMS’ talent acquisition platform please visit https://www.icims.com/talent-acquisition-software/.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting process through a full product suite and an ecosystem of 250 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports 4,000 customers, including one in every six Global 1000 companies in the US, hiring 4 million people each year and is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

