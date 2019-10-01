Informa Pharma Intelligence and Saama Technologies Develop New AI/Workflow Tools

/EIN News/ -- Tools Will Improve Citeline Customers’ Trials Design and targeting

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence and Saama Technologies today announced a strategic partnership enabling Informa's Citeline and Saama's Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) customers to apply world-class AI to both Citeline clinical intelligence expertise and real world evidence to design clinical trials which better serve the needs of both the customers and their patients.

The partners will develop new solutions leveraging Informa's market-leading Citeline clinical trials intelligence and expertise with Saama's award-winning LSAC and industry-leading ML/AI and natural language processing capabilities. Informa and Saama are also are seeking input from their pharma and CRO customers in the design of these new solutions.

"Our customers rely on Citeline data to plan and execute their trials, and they've come to us asking for insights-driven tools to run on top of a combination of Citeline and customer data sets," said Linda Blackerby, President of Informa Pharma Intelligence. "Saama’s platform already has connectors to the majority of data sets our customers use, and they have the technology to allow Informa to build predictive analytics which leverage their clinical expertise with these data sets."

Under the terms of the agreement, Informa and Saama will create solutions which offer their pharma and CRO customers predictive signals and competitive benchmarking to prioritize their trials, achieve faster study startup and realize better results.

"LSAC has gone through rigorous R&D efforts, and has been successfully adopted by our customers to bring together data sets that allow biopharma to dramatically improve how they monitor and manage their clinical trials,” said Murali Krishnam, Senior Vice President, Ecosystem Innovations for Saama Technologies. "This partnership with Informa will let us put their market-leading Citeline data sets to work in powerful new ways, further helping our customers plan and design the best trials."

This announcement furthers deepens the strategic relationship initially announced in February 2018, when the two companies unveiled their strategic partnership integrating LSAC with Informa's clinical trials data to accelerate clinical outcomes for improved patient care.

About Saama Technologies, Inc.

Saama Technologies is the advanced clinical data and analytics company, unleashing wisdom from data to deliver better actionable business outcomes for the life sciences industry. Saama’s unified, AI-driven clinical data analytics cloud platform seamlessly integrates, curates, and animates unlimited sources of structured, unstructured, and real-world data to deliver actionable insights across all therapeutic areas. The award-winning platform gives unprecedented real-time visibility into clinical data, enabling sponsors to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently to bring drugs to market faster and at lower costs. For more information, visit https://www.saama.com .

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of data and analysis as well as news and insights products—Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack, Biomedtracker, Strategic Transactions, RxScorecard, Pharmapremia, Scrip, Pink Sheet, Medtech Insight and In Vivo – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval, regulatory or policy change or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com.

Media Contact

Diffusion PR for Informa Pharma Intelligence

informapharma@diffusionpr.com

646.571.0120



