Sparx Cannabis Launches First-Ever Sparx Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- Salinas, CA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sparx Cannabis , a vertically-integrated, family-owned and California-grown cannabis lifestyle company, has dubbed the month of October as Sparx Awareness Month in order to bring further awareness to the Company's high-quality cannabis products.



Throughout the month of October, Sparx Cannabis will be releasing a series of unique public service announcement (PSA) videos that mimic famous anti-cannabis PSAs from the past. One video will be released each week throughout the month and will be hosted on various platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram for shareability.

The first of five videos was released today and is a play on the famous “Marijuana Anti-Drug Dog Commercial.” The Sparx Awareness Month version is entitled “Marijuana Anti-Schwag Dog Commercial” and can be viewed on Sparx Cannabis’ Instagram .

“When it comes to marketing in the cannabis industry, you have to get creative and this is exactly what we did with Sparx Awareness Month,” said Sparx Cannabis President Dr. Jared Helfant. “The PSA videos are hilarious takes on famous anti-drug commercials. These were created to not only bring attention to our high-quality Sparx Cannabis products, but to also have a lasting impact that resonates with today’s cannabis consumer.”

The timeline of the Sparx Awareness PSA video releases are as follows:

October 1: Marijuana Anti-Schwag Weed Commercial

October 8: I Learned by Watching You Commercial

October 15: Sparx 51 Commercial

October 22: Your Brain on Sparx Commercial

October 29: Be the Sparx Commercial

Dr. Helfant added, “Sparx Awareness Month is the first of many unique marketing ideas we are executing to help organically increase the awareness of the brand. We see this as one way to overcome some of the advertising restrictions imposed on cannabis businesses while further removing the negative stigma associated with consumption. We hope the month of October will not only bring awareness to our high-quality cannabis products and brands, but encourages others in the industry to get creative too.”

On each respective day, videos will be released on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , the Sparx Cannabis newsletter and hosted on the Company’s website at 9:00 a.m. PST. To be added to the newsletter and alerted when each video goes live, sign up at www.sparxcannabis.com .

As the global cannabis market continues to grow, unique marketing tactics will take place to ensure cannabis brands stand out. California has the largest legal marijuana market in the world and is on track to reach $3.1 billion in sales in 2019, up from approximately $2.5 billion in 2018. Through Sparx Awareness Month, the Company hopes to further reach new customers in California.

To learn more about Sparx Cannabis, visit www.sparxcannabis.com .

About Sparx Cannabis

Sparx Cannabis is a vertically-integrated, family owned and operated cannabis cultivation and distribution company. With multiple cannabis business licenses and over 100,000 square feet of operational space on the Central California Coast, Sparx Cannabis is the premium flower producer for the everyday cannabis consumer. Sparx Cannabis is dedicated to being a leader in the industry by implementing multiple high-tech and eco-friendly practices throughout its farms and facilities.

Mission Statement

Sparx Cannabis is a California-grown, vertically-integrated and family-owned lifestyle brand that fits into the everyday life of cannabis consumers across all demographics and backgrounds. We want to remove the stigma and stereotypes that are associated with cannabis by showing how cannabis fits into the motto “Everyone, Everyday.” Sparx Cannabis strives to provide the highest quality, premium product through state-of-the-art technology and innovations that continue to move the industry forward.

Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

Account Manager, CMW Media

P. 888-829- 0070

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



