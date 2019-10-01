Thinking Local

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This past July, natural grocery retailer “ Goodness Me! Natural Food Market ” added a valuable asset to their team. Goodness Me! is excited to welcome Pekka Woods as their Director of Culinary Experience and Prepared Foods.



Pekka Woods was raised in Toronto where his love for the culinary arts blossomed. Once Pekka knew that he belonged in the culinary world, he began to pave the way for his future success. Pekka attended the Stratford Chefs School where he graduated with honours and earned the ethnic cooking award. From there, he worked in the food service industry for over 28 years, with 20 of those years being designated as a Red Sealed Chef.

Pekka has worked with notable figures in the culinary world such as Mark McEwan of North 44, Norman Laprise of Toque, Lee Parsons of Escabeche, and Neil Baxtor of Rundles. Pekka was also the head chef of The Epicurean (Located in Niagara on the Lake) and Alice’s Restaurant (Formerly located in Toronto). Before joining the Goodness Me! Team, he was the Culinary Director for HMSHost who are leaders of culinary innovation for airport dining.

Pekka has a lot planned for the future of Goodness Me!’s eateries. Some exciting news that customers can look forward to include a new and refined butter chicken recipe that is bursting with all the right flavours, more variety available for the lunch time customer, and some exciting changes to the grab and go family meals (more international flavours will be coming down the pipes!). Pekka will also be offering a variety of classes including how to make the delicious butter chicken offered in our eateries, pickling local produce for the winter, and how to make the perfect pie for the fall season!

Goodness Me! is excited to bring on an innovative mind who understands the core values that Goodness Me! was founded on. Pekka and Goodness Me! share the same standards – they both want their customer to enjoy a sustainable and healthy meal made with ingredients you can trust. Goodness Me! looks forward to refining and reinforcing that their eatery is authentically local, made with fresh ingredients, and served up with care for customers.

Contact:

Brock Ingham, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce

Email: brock.ingham@goodnessme.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd8b38a5-e87a-4f21-8cbd-f9e72122b72b

Thinking Local With Goodness Me! Natural Food Market.



