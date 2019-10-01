CAMO IS THE NEW NEUTRAL

Introducing a new fashion of the Boppy® ComfyFit® Baby Carrier– Camo

/EIN News/ -- GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Camouflage is back and more versatile than ever” says Maria Bobila Senior Editor at Fashionista. Camouflage was originally designed to blend in with your surroundings but now it has transformed to make you stand out against the crowds. The Boppy Company is launching a new fashion of the Boppy ComfyFit® Baby Carrier in Black/Gray Camo to support mom’s unique style.

Babywearing has several benefits including bonding with baby, convenience, soothing baby, cognitive and social development and overall well-being. Keeping up with life, even in the simplest sense, after baby arrives is more attainable. When babywearing, finding a carrier to match mom’s style creates confidence and a sense of self that is important for mom’s health.

The ComfyFit® Baby Carrier’s intuitive, supportive design enables confidence in babywearing – simply click, strap, tie and go. Inspired by yoga apparel, the stretchy, soft fabric moves with mom and baby supporting an active lifestyle and makes babywearing comfortable. At $69.99, this carrier is the perfect baby shower gift and is available on amazon and boppy.com.

Boppy® ComfyFit® Baby Carrier Highlights:

Fashionable –The carrier is made with yoga inspired fabric in gray, black, navy blue and now camo

–The carrier is made with yoga inspired fabric in gray, black, navy blue and now camo Functional – Hybrid carrier with one-click fastening system – simply click, strap, tie and go.

– Hybrid carrier with one-click fastening system – simply click, strap, tie and go. Versatile – Easily transitions between parents and caregivers.

– Easily transitions between parents and caregivers. Travel Friendly – Stash-and-Go pouch makes your carrier small and portable.

– Stash-and-Go pouch makes your carrier small and portable. Machine Washable – low maintenance and easy-care fabric.

About The Boppy Company

Celebrating our 30th anniversary, The Boppy Company revolutionized comfortable infant feeding and support with its iconic Boppy Feeding and Infant Support Pillow. Beloved by parents worldwide, the Boppy Pillow quickly became a must-have staple for all nurseries. Boppy has stayed true to its humble roots and maintains its solution-driven mindset. With comfort in mind, we've expanded our portfolio to include more award-winning products in the following categories: baby carriers, pregnancy support pillows, breastfeeding and travel accessories, baby loungers and more. With worldwide distribution, Boppy's global focus of Support for All Momkind is beautifully showcased in the viral #NeverNotAMom video featuring the Boppy ComfyFit Baby Carrier. This year Boppy products were chosen as partners of the Harry and Meghan Markle's OUR ROYAL BABY commemorative album produced by royal correspondent, Robert Jobson and St. James's House. This distinction is celebrated with a global #RoyallyLoved marketing campaign and video. For more information, visit www.boppy.com. The Boppy Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Artsana Group, www.artsana.com.

Attachment

Kassidy Foster The Boppy Company 720-746-3836 kfoster@boppy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.