Allied BioScience Announces Presentations at IDWeek 2019

/EIN News/ -- Plano, Texas, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied BioScience, an Infection Prevention company specializing in long-lasting, continuously antimicrobial surface coatings, today announced groundbreaking research illustrating the efficacy of its innovative coatings will be shared at Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek™ 2019 taking place October 2 - 6, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Presentations include one poster on the use of a persistent antimicrobial surface coating in two high acuity hospitals and the statistically significant reduction seen in microbial bioburden (64% and 75% in the two hospitals) and in pooled Healthcare Associated Infections (36% across both hospitals) and one poster demonstrating the continued efficacy of Allied BioScience’s invisible antimicrobial efficacy as measured using a novel x-ray fluorescence spectroscopy methodology (XRF).

Title: A Novel Antimicrobial Surface Coating Demonstrates Persistent Reduction of Both

Microbial Burden and Healthcare-Associated Infections at Two High-Acuity Hospitals

Presenter: Sean P. Elliott, MD

Date and Time: Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:15 PM-1:30 PM

Location: Halls B + C

Abstract: #1216

Title: Predicting the Efficacy of an Antimicrobial Surface Coating Utilizing X-Ray

Fluorescence Spectroscopy (XRF)

Presenter: Parham Asgari, PhD

Date and Time: Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:15 PM-1:30 PM

Location: Halls B + C

Abstract: #1217

Abstracts are accessible via the IDWeek™ website. The poster presentations may be accessed through Allied BioScience’s website on the “News and Events” page under the “Studies, News and Events” tab following their presentation on October 4th.

About Allied BioScience:

Allied BioScience is dedicated to improving public health by developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments. Allied BioScience specializes in revolutionary, always-on antimicrobial coatings that provide continuous and long-lasting surface protection across public spaces.

