Continental Appoints New Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Energy Corporation (OTCQB: CPPXF) (“Continental”) today announced that a new independent director, Mr. Stuart J. Doshi, has been added to Continental's board of directors. He has also been appointed to serve on the Audit, Governance, and Compensation board committees.



Mr. Doshi is a resident of San Francisco, California. He has over 40 years of extensive experience in the founding, management, financing, and operations of energy and resource development business. He began his oil and gas career at Natomas Company soon after its acquisition of the Independent Indonesian American Petroleum Company (IIAPCO) and the discovery of substantial oil reserves in Indonesia's first offshore production sharing contract. Stuart rose through a variety of executive management positions to become director of corporate planning for Natomas at the time of its merger with Diamond Shamrock.

During his time at Natomas, Stuart served as manager of its crude oil marketing arm where he oversaw sales to global markets of millions of barrels of oil produced by Natomas from its Indonesian oilfields. Stuart also served in senior executive management positions with Energy Sources Group and Pan Pacific Petroleum before co-founding Geopetro Resources Company, where he continues to serve as Chairman and CEO. Stuart has been involved in taking energy companies public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the former American Stock Exchange (now NYSE MKT).

Continental's CEO, Rich McAdoo, said of the appointment, "We are pleased to welcome Stuart to the board. He brings a great amount of executive international petroleum management experience to Continental and also has first-hand knowledge and a long history of involvement with oil and gas operations in Indonesia. We expect that he will play a key role in Continental's efforts to raise project finance for our modular refineries now under development in Indonesia."

On behalf of the Company,

Richard L. McAdoo

Chairman and CEO

Source: Continental Energy Corporation Media Contact: Byron Tsokas, Vice President, (+1-403-629-8840) btsokas@continentalenergy.com Further Information is posted on the Company's website at: www.continentalenergy.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements - Any statements in this news release that are not historical or factual at the date of this release are forward looking statements. There are many factors which may cause actual performance and results to be substantially different from any of the Company's expectations, plans, intentions, or objectives or similar forward looking statements described herein. In this release, there are no assurances that the efforts of the Company or its subsidiaries to build, own, and operate a refinery will be successful. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's regulatory disclosure documents filed with the US SEC available at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.