The Dr.Quay.com Website and ElevatorMedicine™ Launch to Promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD, is proud to announce today his participation in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the launch of his new website, www.DrQuay.com , dedicated to improving health and providing crucial information on breast density, an independent risk factor of breast cancer. Mammographic breast density can be modified by lifestyle changes, including diet and exercise, and should be an important consideration in any women’s breast cancer prevention plan. The website, www.DrQuay.com , will provide Dr. Quay’s new signature “ElevatorMedicineTM” blog posts, chock full of practical guidelines on breast cancer prevention and other important topics.



Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide after skin cancer. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point.

The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.

If you are a woman age 40 to 49, talk with your doctor about when to start getting mammograms and how often to get them.

If you are a woman age 50 to 74, be sure to get a mammogram every two years. You may also choose to get them more often.

Talk to a doctor about your risk for breast cancer, especially if a close family member had breast or ovarian cancer. Your doctor can help you decide when and how often to get mammograms.

“Over the years I am repeatedly asked about breast cancer, what can be done to prevent breast cancer, what does it mean to have high breast density, and related topics,” says Dr. Quay. “With the launch of this website, www.DrQuay.com , I hope to be able to share my expertise on a range of topics and to make them readily available to a greater number of people. We all lead busy lives, so my goal is to provide simple, actionable advice for better living that you could hear during an elevator ride. Of course, if you have a personal question about something you read on the site and how it relates to your own, individual health situation, I recommend having that discussion with your physician or other healthcare provider.”

ElevatorMedicine™

ElevatorMedicine provides healthy living advice on topics of interest to people who want to live well. Developed by Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD to leverage his decades of experience as a physician, scientist, and author, ElevatorMedicineTM is designed to provide information that can make a difference in your life and that can be consumed in the time it takes to ride an elevator.

About Dr. Quay

Dr. Steven Quay is the founder of Seattle-based Atossa Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions. He received his Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and M.D. from the University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT and Harvard, and was a faculty member at Stanford Medical School. His contributions to medicine, cancer, and biochemistry have been cited over 9,600 times. He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. Over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide.

