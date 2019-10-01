Posifa Technologies Introduces New MEMS Thermopile Vacuum Sensors With Broad Effective Range From 1 Millitorr to 1 atm

Devices Eliminate the Need for Piezoresistive or Capacitive Pressure Sensors, Lowering Costs in Vacuum Gauges for HVAC and Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PVC3000 series of MEMS thermopile vacuum sensors. Built on the proven performance of the company’s leading Pirani devices, the next-generation sensors deliver a wider effective range from 1 millitorr (0.13 Pa) to 1 atm (760 torr, or 101 kPa) to eliminate the need for additional sensing technology and to lower overall solution costs.



The upper effective range of traditional Pirani vacuum sensors is capped at around 30 torr. To measure vacuum above this value, an additional piezoresistive or capacitive pressure sensor is required. With their wide effective range, the PVC3000 vacuum sensors released today can measure vacuum to 1 atm without the need for an additional pressure sensor, allowing designers to replace two components with one in vacuum gauges for HVAC and industrial applications.

For increased reliability, Posifa has also redesigned the microstructure of its sensors to make them more robust and more resistant to pressure shock and the effects of cleaning. The company has migrated to a CMOS production platform, resulting in improved repeatability, uniformity, and scalability.

Using a differential measurement setup (one sensor for reference and one for vacuum measurement), the PVC3000 series allows for automatic internal temperature compensation and eliminates other environmental factors that can cause sensors to drift. The result is excellent repeatability and long-term stability.

Available in TO5 (PVC3001) or TO46 (PVC3004) metal cans, the devices offer extremely fast response times of < 2 ms typical and operate over a -25 °C to +85 °C temperature range. Readers may contact Posifa to discuss options for customizing the sensors’ specifications.

Samples and production quantities of the PVC3000 vacuum sensors are available now. An evaluation kit is also available for testing the devices. For further information, please visit https://posifatech.com/vacuum-sensors/pvc3000/ .

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

