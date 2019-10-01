Neil Squire Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neil Squire Society , a national non-profit organization that has been revolutionizing the lives of Canadians with disabilities since 1984 through accessible assistive technology, today unveiled its refreshed brand identity. The rebranding encompasses a new colour palette, logo, and family of logos for their various programs. The rebranding was made possible through Neil Squire’s partnership with LIFT Philanthropy Partners and was undertaken by NATIONAL Public Relations .



“We have worked hard to position ourselves as Canada’s leader in assistive technology, and we feel this refreshed brand will further help us to position ourselves as a leader in the market and broaden our public profile,” says Dr. Gary Birch, Executive Director of Neil Squire. “We are tremendously grateful for the support of LIFT for their generous support through this process, and to NATIONAL for their help in bringing this refreshed brand to life.”

LIFT worked with Neil Squire over two years to build additional organizational capacity, support fund development capacity and implementation, strengthen brand awareness across the country, and enhance the organization’s performance measurement framework.

“One of LIFT’s goals when we partnered with Neil Squire, was to strengthen their national brand awareness. In order to achieve this, we engaged one of our partners NATIONAL Public Relations who created a marketing and communications strategy for them and undertook their rebranding,” said Bruce Dewar, President & CEO, LIFT Philanthropy Partners. “We are excited to see this rebranding come to fruition. We expect their new identity will elevate their profile and will be instrumental in expanding their reach.”

“We are proud to deliver a fresh identity for Neil Squire through our partnership with the organization and LIFT Philanthropy Partners,” said Alyssa Smith, Director, Corporate at NATIONAL Public Relations. “At NATIONAL, we work with our clients to develop solutions that successfully achieve their objectives. In this spirit, the new identity captures the dynamism of Neil Squire, its distinct areas of focus and forward momentum as the organization celebrates 35 years of incredible work, using technology to make Canada more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. We are excited to be part of this rebrand and look forward to Neil Squire’s continued success.”

The new Neil Squire logo reflects each aspect of their work: Innovation, Digital Literacy, Employment, Assistive Technology, and Collaboration. Along with the new logo, Neil Squire’s various websites have also undergone a refresh.

About Neil Squire

“We use Technology, Knowledge, and Passion to Empower Canadians with Disabilities.” Neil Squire , a national non-profit organization, has been revolutionizing the lives of Canadians with disabilities since 1984 through accessible assistive technology. Their work is focused on four distinct areas: Innovation, Digital Literacy, Employment, and Assistive Technology.

For media inquiries:

Suzanne Wiens

Director of Communications, Neil Squire Society

604-473-9363

suzannew@neilsquire.ca



