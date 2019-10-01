Global Radiotherapy Markets: A $10.15 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Market by Product (Radiotherapy Devices, Software, Service), Procedure (EBRT, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), Technology (IMRT, SRT, VMAT, HDRBT, LDRBT, PDRBT), Application (Prostate, Breast) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiotherapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to reach $10.15 billion by 2025.

The factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy for cancer treatment, increasing incidence & prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements in the field of radiotherapy- are driving the growth of global radiotherapy market. Moreover, opportunities from developing economies and growing government investments for the treatment of cancer further support the growth of this market. However, high cost and complexities associated with the radiotherapy procedures, a paucity of skilled healthcare professionals, and lack of advanced infrastructure facilities hinder the growth of this market.



The overall radiotherapy market is segmented by product (radiotherapy devices, radiotherapy consumables & accessories, software, and services), procedure (external beam radiotherapy and internal beam radiotherapy), technology (external beam radiotherapy (IMRT, IGRT, SRT, 3DCRT, particle therapy, and VMAT), internal beam radiotherapy (high-dose-rate brachytherapy, low-rate brachytherapy, image-guided brachytherapy, pulse-dose rate brachytherapy, intravenous systemic radiotherapy and oral-systemic radiotherapy)), application (prostate, brain, breast, lung, head & neck, colorectal, cervical, and others), end-user (hospitals, independent radiotherapy centers, cancer research institutes), and geography.



Based on product type, radiotherapy devices segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall radiotherapy market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, mainly due to higher demand for linear accelerators and particle therapy systems with increasing adoption of radiation therapy procedures for the treatment of various types of cancers.

On the basis of end-user, the radiotherapy market for hospitals segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall radiotherapy market in 2019. This is attributed to the large volume of patient admissions in hospitals for the treatment of cancer and higher affordability of hospitals for high-cost medical devices.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the radiotherapy market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall radiotherapy market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the well-established healthcare system in the region, greater adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, and the presence of key players.



Key players operating in the global radiotherapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Isoray, Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., P-Cure, Ltd., Provison Healthcare, LLC, Ion Beam Applications S.A., and Theragenics Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Radiotherapy for Cancer Treatment

4.2.1.2. Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.1.3. Technological Advancements in the Field of Radiotherapy

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost and Complexities Associated with Radiotherapy Procedures

4.2.2.2. Paucity of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

4.2.2.3. Lack of Advanced Infrastructure Facilities

4.2.3. Challenges

4.2.3.1. Difficulties in Visualizing Tumours during Radiotherapy Procedures

4.2.3.2. Risks due to Radiation Exposures

4.2.4. Opportunities

4.2.4.1. Significant Opportunities from Developing Economies

4.2.4.2. Growing Government Investment for Treatment of Cancer



5. Radiotherapy Market, by Procedure

5.1. Introduction

5.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

5.2.1. Linac Based Teletherapy

5.2.2. Proton Therapy

5.2.3. Cobalt-60 Based Teletherapy

5.3. Internal Beam Radiotherapy

5.3.1. Brachytherapy

5.3.2. Systemic Radiotherapy



6. Radiotherapy Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Radiotherapy Devices

6.2.1. External Beam Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.1.1. Conventional Linear Accelerators

6.2.1.2. Conventional Co-60 Teletherapy Units

6.2.1.3. Advanced Stereotactic Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.1.3.1. Gamma Knife

6.2.1.3.2. CyberKnife

6.2.1.3.3. TomoTherapy

6.2.1.4. Proton Therapy Systems

6.2.1.4.1. Cyclotron

6.2.1.4.2. Synchrotron

6.2.1.4.3. Synchrocyclotron

6.2.2. Internal Beam Radiotherapy Systems

6.2.2.1. Brachytherapy Systems

6.2.2.1.1. Electronic Brachytherapy Products

6.2.2.1.2. Afterloaders

6.3. Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories

6.3.1. Internal Beam Radiotherapy Consumables and Accessories

6.3.1.1. Brachytherapy Consumables & Accessories

6.3.1.1.1. Brachytherapy Applicators

6.3.1.1.2. Brachytherapy Seeds

6.3.1.2. Systemic Radiation Therapy

6.3.1.2.1. Iobenguane (I-131)

6.3.1.2.2. Samarium-153

6.3.1.2.3. Rhenium-186

6.3.1.2.4. Others

6.4. Services

6.5. Software



7. Radiotherapy Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. External Beam Radiotherapy

7.2.1. Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

7.2.2. Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

7.2.3. Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRT)

7.2.4. 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT)

7.2.5. Particle Therapy

7.3. Internal Beam Radiotherapy

7.3.1. Brachytherapy

7.3.1.1. High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.1.2. Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.1.3. Image-Guided Brachytherapy

7.3.1.4. Pulse-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

7.3.2. Systemic Radiation Therapy

7.3.2.1. Intravenous Radiotherapy

7.3.2.2. Oral Radiotherapy



8. Radiotherapy Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Breast Cancer

8.3. Prostate Cancer

8.4. Lung Cancer

8.5. Brain Tumour

8.6. Head and Neck Cancer

8.7. Colorectal Cancer

8.8. Cervical Cancer

8.9. Others



9. Radiotherapy Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals

9.3. Independent Radiotherapy Centres

9.4. Cancer Research Institutes



10. Radiotherapy Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. France

10.3.3. Italy

10.3.4. U.K.

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Growth Strategies

11.2. Competitive Benchmarking

11.3. Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. Elekta AB

12.3. Accuray Incorporated

12.4. C. R. Bard, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Becton Dickinson & Company)

12.5. Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

12.6. Hitachi, Ltd.

12.7. ViewRay, Inc.

12.8. Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.9. IsoRay, Inc.

12.10. Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

12.11. P-Cure, Ltd.

12.12. Provision Healthcare, LLC

12.13. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.14. Ion Beam Applications S.A.

12.15. Theragenics Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdibi9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

