SurveyMonkey Ranks #1 in Enterprise Feedback Software Category in the Fall 2019 G2 Grid, and #1 Survey Software Solution by Capterra’s Top 20 Survey Software Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) announced today it ranked #1 in several categories in the Fall 2019 G2 Grid Report, including the Enterprise Feedback Management Software Category, the Survey Software Category, and the Customer Satisfaction Category in North America. G2 is a review platform empowering business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. SurveyMonkey also ranked as the #1 Survey Software Solution on Capterra’s Top 20 Survey Software Report, an online service that helps organizations find the right software.

“Feedback is critical for any business that wants to grow and innovate, whether that is feedback from customers, employees, or the market,” said Leela Srinivasan, chief marketing officer at SurveyMonkey. “Today, over 335,000 organizations globally leverage our survey platform and solutions to turn feedback into actionable insights. These rankings are based on our own customers’ feedback, and with over 2.4 million questions answered on our platform each day, we are delighted that our user communities recognize SurveyMonkey as the #1 solution of choice for their businesses.”

SurveyMonkey has hit several important milestones in 2019 that support its enterprise growth strategy, most notably in the realm of customer experience (CX) management. In April, the company acquired Usabilla , a leading global Voice of Customer technology provider that helps companies act on real-time user feedback, to enhance the company's enterprise offerings and expand its international footprint. In early September, SurveyMonkey acquired GetFeedbac k, a leading customer experience solution purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem, as the company rapidly scales its enterprise offerings and continues to invest in integrations with customers’ systems of record. SurveyMonkey has grown its enterprise base to 4777 customers, and has a total of 692,000 paying users in 190 countries and territories.

SurveyMonkey Enterprise helps users across an organization access the customer, employee and market data that drive growth and innovation. SurveyMonkey Enterprise integrates with over 100 top SaaS platforms, including Salesforce, Marketo and Tableau, to put survey data where companies need it in order to better understand their customers and employees, run deeper analyses and gain valuable insights. SurveyMonkey Enterprise secures confidential data with SSO, data encryption and access controls, while offering security features that support customer compliance with data regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, and the company recently reported that it achieved ISO 27001 certification.

About the Review Sites

G2 Grid Report: The G2 Grid Report released rankings based on reviews gathered from G2’s user community, along with data aggregated from other online sources and social networks. Satisfaction scores of each product are calculated by a proprietary algorithm that factors in real user satisfaction ratings from review data, as well as market presence.

Capterra: Top 20 Most Popular Survey Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the survey space that offer the most popular solutions.



About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

