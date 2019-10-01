Amur Equipment Finance Voted Best Employer in Grand Island

A “Best Employer” three consecutive years in a row

/EIN News/ -- GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (AmurEF), a Top 5 independent commercial equipment finance company, is proud to announce it has been voted Best Employer in Grand Island for the third year in a row. Each year the Grand Island Independent newspaper conducts the “Best of Grand Island” program, asking its readership to vote for businesses in over 100 individual categories.



“We are so thrilled to receive the Best Employer award again this year,” said Jackie Havel, AmurEF Vice President of Human Resources. “Our entire team works hard to make AmurEF a fun and exciting place to work, and the recognition from the local community continues to inspire us all.”

The winners from all categories were announced in the Sunday September 29th edition of the Grand Island Independent.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.



Amur Equipment Finance is a Top 5 nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

Media Contact:



Jacklynn Manning

Vice President, Marketing

Amur Equipment Finance

+1 (800) 994-0016 x266

JManning@amuref.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.