LFC debuts new charity logo on Champions League shirt

/EIN News/ -- Liverpool, UK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liverpool Football Club will feature a new charity logo on its Champions League jersey this week.

Fans will notice the addition of the Right To Play logo, which will be unveiled when the reigning European Champions face FC Salzburg in their first home Champions League game on October 2nd at Anfield.

In support of the LFC Foundation, the Club’s official charity and their partnership with Right To Play, the Right To Play logo will feature prominently on the back tail of the Reds’ Champions League jersey.

The multi-year partnership announced earlier this year between Right To Play and LFC Foundation, brings together two innovators and leaders in the fields of sport and play to combine their expertise to implement high-impact programmes that will benefit vulnerable children. The joint programmes will be launched initially in Anfield and Thailand, and will be expanded to include other countries after that.

Matt Parish, Director of LFC Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to feature the Right To Play logo on the Champions League shirt. This will provide a fantastic platform to highlight our partnership and work with Right To Play to millions of fans across the world.”

“We are committed to improving the lives of children and young people across the Liverpool city region and beyond. Our partnership with Right To Play will enable us to extend our reach and help transform more lives through the power of play.”

Right To Play’s CEO Kevin Frey added: “We are proud to have the Right To Play logo on Liverpool FC’s Champions League jersey to recognise our exciting new partnership with the LFC Foundation. Our collaboration is built on a shared belief that every child deserves to be safe, healthy and empowered. Together we will transform the lives of vulnerable children and youth in Anfield and around the world.”

Right To Play’s logo includes a graphic representation of a handmade ball. It recalls the founding story of Right To Play when former Olympic champion, Johann Koss met a young Eritrean boy in a refugee camp. The boy was playing football with his friends using a makeshift ball he made out of a long-sleeved shirt. Even amid many challenges, the boy’s desire to play had unlocked his creativity and ingenuity. The handmade ball honors children’s resilience and determination to create opportunities when they are given the knowledge and tools to do so.

Liverpool FC Foundation’s and Right To Play’s joint programmes will focus on a number of areas including improving life skills for disadvantaged children around the world, to help them to stay in school and to live safe and healthy lives.

Fans who have previously purchased a European shirt can add the Right To Play logo to their shirt in LFC retail stores for £5 from November. It can also be added to newly purchased European shirts, which will be back in stock in November. One hundred per cent of the proceeds raised from the sale of the logo will be donated to Right To Play. For previously purchased shirts, proof of purchase from an official retailer must be provided to enable the purchase and transfer of the Right To Play logo.

The LFC Foundation:

The LFC Foundation is the official charity of Liverpool Football Club; delivering a range of programmes and partnerships to create life changing opportunities for children and young people in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

The charity focuses its work in three key impact areas; wellbeing, skills and communities and delivers a variety of regular physical activity initiatives in Merseyside, including ‘Open Goals’ free multi-sport sessions in local parks. It also works with the Premier League to implement programmes including Kicks and Primary Stars.

About Right To Play:

Right To Play is a global organisation that protects, educates and empowers children to rise. We work with children in some of the most difficult and dangerous places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, to resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, to prevent disease and to heal from war and abuse.

For more than 19 years, we have delivered programmes with impact in both development and humanitarian contexts. As pioneers in a unique approach to learning, both inside and outside of the classroom, we harness play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child’s life, to help children dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities.

Right To Play is the only global development organisation focused exclusively on using the power of play to transform children’s lives. Right To Play reaches 2.3 million children each year in 15 countries around the world. By collaborating with teachers, governments, communities and parents, we unlock children’s potential, enabling them to make positive and healthy choices and to create better futures for themselves, their families and their societies.

