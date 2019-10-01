Cowen Outsourced Trading Wins Hedgeweek USA Award 2019

/EIN News/ -- Named “Best Outsourced Trading Solution”



NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Outsourced Trading group has been named “Best Outsourced Trading Solution” at the 2019 Hedgeweek USA Awards. The award is based on a peer review system and decided by a poll of Hedgeweek’s readers that include institutional and high net worth investors, hedge fund managers, and other industry professionals such as fund administrators, prime brokers, law firms, custodians, and advisers.

Bobby Croswell, Managing Director, who leads business development for the Outsourced Trading business, said, “It is very gratifying to be recognized by Hedgeweek as the ‘Best Outsourced Trading Solution.’ We are very appreciative of our loyal clients as well as the ongoing support from our fellow hedge fund industry service providers. Moreover, this award is particularly meaningful to our traders and our support team who provide a consistently outstanding level of service to our clients every day. We strongly believe that our differentiated model and our breadth of our offering best serve investment managers, which is the principal reason I joined the team last year.”

Added Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, “We take pride in our ability to offer investment managers a premier, cost-efficient solution for their trading and support needs. The steady growth of our Outsourced Trading business reflects the full-service, multi-asset class nature of our global offering, and how it’s differentiated by its transparency and the level of operational support we provide our clients. We have continued to invest in technology and personnel, now with more than 25 traders and professionals across the United States, London, Belfast, and Hong Kong.”

The annual Hedgeweek USA Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers and celebrate the achievements of firms that contributed to another significant year for the sector. Winners were presented with their awards at a ceremony held in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2019

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our offering is full service, multi-asset class, global, and is differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen Prime Services LLC dba Cowen Outsourced Trading. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, and Hong Kong based Cowen and Company (Asia) Limited, which is Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed and regulated.

For additional information, visit: https://www.cowen.com/capabilities/outsourcedtrading/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com



