A Kids Book About: Fearless Conversations with Kids Delivered Direct-to-Grownups

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Kids Book About , the first-ever direct-to-consumer publishing brand, today launched with a mission to facilitate fearless conversations between kids and grownups about life’s most challenging, important and empowering topics. The inaugural release features 12 titles ranging from Racism to Creativity to Depression to Feminism available for purchase or pre-order beginning today, and delivered direct-to-consumer.



“Today’s millennial parents, myself included, are raising kids in a time when big, important topics are all but unavoidable,” said Jelani Memory, founder and CEO of A Kids Book About. “The idea behind the founding of this company is rooted in the belief that kids are ready to talk about challenging and complicated topics, and it’s actually their grownups who need help getting the conversation started. We believe these books will be the most important books that kids read.”

A Kids Book About is the first kids publishing brand to sell books via direct-to-consumer retail model, which unlocks a lightning-fast go-to-market cycle and cultivates a community around the brand. By eschewing traditional gatekeepers and publishing protocols, A Kids Book About is able to curate an essential collection of kids' books with original stories from the most diverse and prolific group of authors ever published by one brand. Each book features:

A personal story-driven exploration of a challenging, empowering, or important topic.

Simple design meant to unlock kids' imagination and ability to apply it to their lives.

An honest and unfussy take that treats kids like they’re smart.

At launch, the collection will include six titles (with six available for pre-order) for kids ages 5-9, priced $25 per book (a la carte) or bundled at $45 for 3 books.

Each book is penned by a singular author or duo, with true domain expertise and an authentic point-of-view on each topic. The A Kids Book About family of authors is comprised of entrepreneurs, parents, thought leaders, and everyday people who are emblematic of their book’s topic, and forms the most diverse author lineup in the kids' book industry in age, race and gender.

"Helping kids have a positive image of their bodies is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give their kid. Kids who aren't worried about how they look are more engaged socially and less prone to eating and exercise disorders,” said Rebecca Alexander, founder of AllGo and author of A Kids Book About Body Image. “I so appreciated the opportunity to write about body image for kids directly – without the need for euphemisms or sugar-coating the tough issues kids face. I was ready for these conversations when I was a kid, and today's kids are even more ready."

"These books are such amazing vehicles for having such important conversations. We are so excited to see a whole generation of little feminists read these books,” said Emma McIlroy, founder of WILDFANG, and author of A Kids Book About Feminism.

“A Kids Book About is a timely disruption to book publishing, and an inspiring instigator for meaningful conversations,” said Kevin Carroll, author of A Kids Book About Belonging.

The current collection includes the following titles and authors:

Available at launch:

A Kids Book About Belonging by Kevin Carroll

A Kids Book About Creativity by Steward Scott-Curran and Sara Scott-Curran

A Kids Book About Depression by Kileah McIlvain

A Kids Book About Feminism by Emma McIlroy

A Kids Book About Money by Adam Stramwasser

A Kids Book About Racism by Jelani Memory

Available for pre-order

A Kids Book About Adventure by Ben Tertin

A Kids Book About Body Image by Rebecca Alexander

A Kids Book About Cancer by Kelsie Storm and Sarah Porter

A Kids Book About Failure by Dr. Laymon Hicks

A Kids Book About Gratitude by Ben Kenyon

A Kids Book About Anxiety by Ross Szabo

About

A Kids Book About is the first direct-to-consumer kids book brand and publishing company. On a mission to make beautiful kids' books on any challenging topic, A Kids Book About works with authors from all kinds of backgrounds and identities to explore themes like Racism, Creativity, Feminism, Belonging, Money, Depression, Body Image, Adventure, Failure, and Anxiety. Founded by three dads in Portland, Oregon, A Kids Book About is built on the belief that kids are ready to have challenging, important and empowering conversations. For grown-ups who need help getting started, this is an essential collection of the most important books kids will ever read. For more information, visit akidsbookabout.com.

