2019 Molecular Testing Markets for Infectious Diseases: Sepsis, Respiratory Diseases, HIV, Hepatitis, TB Testing, STIs and Other Tests

Over half of the revenues earned in molecular diagnostics are earned by companies marketing tests to detect infectious disease.

This report examines the market opportunity for those tests, the companies that sell them, trends in the market and details segment-level market sizing and forecasts.



Test Segments: Market Sizing and Forecasts

There are several segments where testing at the molecular level has thrived, including the following:

HPV Testing

CT/NG Testing

Molecular Hepatitis Testing

HIV Testing

Hospital Acquired Infections and Sepsis Testing

Respiratory Diseases Testing

Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis Testing



Regional Distribution



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Others

Company Profiles



Abbott

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Meridian

Qiagen

Quidel

Roche

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Executive Summary

The Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market

Test Segments

Emerging Trends Influencing the Market Landscape

Chapter Two: Developments in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing

Molecular POC: Upstart Competitors

Prospects for Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Increased Presence of STDs

Lyme Disease: Major IVD Leaps in with Molecular Solutions

New Fungal Infection Spotlights Mass Spec and Sequencing

Updated Influenza Guidelines from the Infectious Diseases Society of America

PCR-based Assay for Diagnosis of Bacteremia Beats Blood Cultures in Study

Meridian Acquires GenePOC

T2Bacteria Study Demonstrates Worth in Recent Study

Bruker Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Company Hain Lifescience GmbH

Reimbursement Environment for Molecular Diagnostics

New Project Uses Sequencing for TB Diagnosis in Emerging Nations

Growing Microhospital Business Beckons Clinical Labs

New Eight Bacteria Gram-Negative Test Cleared by FDA

Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics

AI Assisting with Molecular Colorectal Diagnosis

Chapter Three: Markets for Molecular Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Hepatitis

HIV

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Respiratory Diseases

Mycobacteria/Tuberculosis

Chapter Four: Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

The Molecular Diagnostics Business Post-Acquisition of Alere

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Business Segments

Molecular Diagnostics Focus

bioMerieux

Molecular

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher (Cepheid and Leica Biosystems)

Life Sciences Business

Diagnostics Business

Cepheid

Leica Biosystems

Danaher's 2018 Performance and 2019 Expectations

Acquisitions and Divestments in 2018 / 2019

Meridian Bioscience Inc

QIAGEN N.V.

Consumables and Related Revenues

Automation Platform and Instrumentation

Molecular Diagnostics Applications

Applied Testing

Pharma and Academia

New Developments (in 2018 until mid-2019)

Developments in Automation Systems

Bioinformatics Solutions

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Global Access Program for HIV

Core Molecular

cobas Liat System - POC

Partnering with Information Technology

Product Launches in 2018

