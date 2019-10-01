Boca West Realty Opens at Boca West Country Club

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who love the sun-kissed, charm and elegance of Boca Raton, there is no better place to call home than Boca West Country Club . Beginning today, Boca West Realty will be open for business, focusing exclusively on the nation’s number one private residential club community. The new real estate company will be located onsite within the Country Club’s new Golf & Activities Center. This convenient location will provide easy access for Boca West members and residents. Boca West Realty will also work with outside brokers to facilitate the demand for the wide range of luxury properties in 55 distinct villages.



Boca West Realty’s Managing Broker Stephann Cotton and Glen Trotta Director of Sales will oversee daily operations and the expanded services. The company will be supported by an advanced digital and traditional marketing campaign showcasing the esteemed Club lifestyle and exceptional, maintenance-free properties at Boca West. The program will target the influx of buyers to South Florida from the northeastern United States, Canada, and Europe.

“Buyers are flocking to Boca Raton to enjoy the luxurious lifestyle and weather while escaping high taxes in the Northeast and overseas. We are also seeing a demand from buyers from Miami-Dade and Broward who are looking for great schools, lower property taxes, and a higher quality of life,” said Stephann Cotton. “With homes ranging from under $300,000 to more than $2 million, there is something for nearly every buyer. It’s a matter of personal preference between single family homes, villas, townhomes, condominiums, and the new ultra-luxe residences at Akoya.”

The 400,000 sq. ft. of resort-style amenities at Boca West Country Club overlook four championship golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Jim Fazio and Pete Dye. A new $50 million, 100,000-square-foot Golf & Activities Center is the social centerpiece for an endless array of activities and events. The Club also features six highly acclaimed dining venues, a European-inspired spa, aquatics center, fitness center and world-class tennis and pickleball facilities that appeal to every generation and age group.

Boca West Realty’s sales team will market the properties through a comprehensive digital and lead generation program. A new Boca West Realty website and a custom published lifestyle magazine will ensure the Boca West story is appropriately conveyed to buyers, outside brokers and realtors.

“We are the first Club in the area to benefit from a marketing initiative of this magnitude,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club, “and Boca West Realty is being led by two of the most recognized names in South Florida realty, Stephann Cotton and Glen Trotta. Boca West Realty is a great asset for buyers from around the world, as well as for sellers within the Club,” Linderman added.

Managing Broker Stephann Cotton, with more than 40 years of industry experience, has established a solid reputation as a leader in the field of luxury real estate, resort and community development. In 1983, Stephann established Cotton & Company in Stuart, Florida where he incorporated experience and talent to aid clients in achieving sales goals and implementing award-winning marketing campaigns. Today, Cotton & Company is a leading sales and marketing firm, specializing in residential and resort real estate. Over the past 30 years, the firm has represented over 1,700 prestigious communities throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

Sales Director Glen Trotta has more than 20 years of experience in executive roles as the driver of sales/marketing and managing real estate broker for leading national and Florida real estate developers and homebuilders. Throughout his career, he has generated $4 billion in sales with more than 20,000 closed properties. They will be supported by associates Simone Talaia, who joins Boca West Realty from Signature International Realty in Delray Beach; and Debra Segal, previously with Toll Brothers and SOBELCO, Residences at Banyan Cay in West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit BocaWest.com

