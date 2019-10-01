2019 Survey of Laboratories - Understanding the Clinical Diagnostics Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding the Clinical Diagnostics Customer Experience: Results of the 2019 Survey of Laboratories" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Customer experience in the clinical diagnostics industry is increasingly a target for improving overall customer satisfaction and a potential opportunity for differentiation beyond product performance, service plans, and price. This report is an essential tool to learn how the in vitro diagnostics industry is seen from the point of view of their customers.



The publisher conducted a 2019 survey of laboratory instrument users in the United States, Canada and Europe (included in respondents are lab managers, lab directors, clinical coordinators, lab scientists, lab technicians, lab technologists, medical directors and others). This report is based on the results of that survey.



Get the edge by learning what your customers think of your product, your brand, your marketing, your presentation and your service. See how competitors are rated by users. Compare your performance to others.



In this report, which combines a PDF-based findings summary along with an Interactive report using Tableau, clinical diagnostics vendors are scored based on how satisfied their customers are on a wide range of touchpoints. Results are presented in aggregate (Industry Average) and at the vendor level. Additionally, this report identifies the relative importance of factors contributing to positive overall customer experiences so vendors can identify strengths to leverage and weaknesses to target (Quadrant Analysis).



Vendors Covered in This Survey



The vendors covered in this survey were selected by respondents and include the following:

Gen Mark

Ortho Clinical

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Quidel

Luminex

Cepheid

Roche

Bruker

Siemens Healthineers

Bio-Rad

Sekisui Diagnostics

Dia Sorin

BD BioSciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex

Abbott

Agilent

Illumina

QIAGEN

Verbatims from laboratorians are also provided to give more insight into their perspectives on the attributes which make up each touchpoint.



The complete customer experience for the clinical diagnostics industry is composed of multiple touchpoints, or interactions, between customer and vendor, and each touchpoint represents a branding opportunity. The customer experience model in this report arranges key touchpoints chronologically and within the following larger categories of the purchasing life cycle: pre-purchase experience, product experience, and post-purchase experience.



There are scores of data points in this survey. In addition to the PDF & PowerPoint summary files, you will also receive an Interactive Report using Tableau Software which allows you to dive deeper into the data, viewing vendor performance on attributes, touchpoints, and their profiles, as well as allowing filtering to individual segments of interest. With a click of the button, viewers can benchmark their company performance versus others.



In addition to customer feedback, marketers will learn useful information about vendor positions among survey respondents, test volumes for hospital labs and reference laboratories, some insights into the penetration of POC and mass spectrometry in the space.



The ability to get more hands-on with the data can be helpful for creation of presentations to internal audiences and focusing on either your brand's performance or their performance of a competitor to better understand areas for improvement or opportunity.

While the Executive Summary PDF report contains important information that allows you to understand the customer experience landscape for major clinical diagnostic vendors, how vendors are performing overall, and how vendors are performing on specific touchpoints, use of the Tableau Dashboard, attached here, will allow you to dive deeper into the data.

The Tableau allows comparison of brands that you select across performance overall, on individual touchpoints, and individual attributes. This allows a better understanding of areas for improvement within your brand, or areas where you enjoy an advantage over another brand. Charts can be exported or saved as images for sharing within your team or organization when you've found a view of the data that is most meaningful for your team.

The Tableau dashboard also gives flexibility when working with the data shown here: filtering of data by region, job position, tests performed in the lab, organization type, and customer age are possible across the majority of the questions within the report. Segmentation most meaningful or of interest to your organization can be applied to worksheets across the workbook.

The Tableau can be opened, read, and used using a free program from Tableau called Tableau Reader, and does not require any additional licensing or fees to use or explore.

Section 1: Overview

Customer Experience Model for Clinical Diagnostics

Touchpoint Attributes

Performance at Each Touchpoint

Delivering a Positive Customer Experience

Section 2: Clinical Diagnostic Vendor Rankings

Customer Experience Scores

Product Awareness

Product Knowledge

Product Selection

Product Integrity

Service Provided

Support Provided

Satisfaction and Loyalty

Relative Importance of Touchpoints - All

Section 3: Methodology and Demographics

Methodology

Demographics

Open Ended Questions about Customer Service

What aspects of service, either customer or technical, are most important to you and your lab? What past experiences have you had with service that made it clear to you what your expectations for service should be? (please specify, in as much detail as possible)

Open text response

Thinking about the members and roles in your lab, which of the following best describes purchasing responsibility in your lab or institution?

Demographic Questions

What best describes your job title?

Which of the following best describes the location of your lab?

Which of the following best describes the location of your lab? (choose only one) - Other (please specify)

Approximately how many beds does your hospital have? (choose only one)

What best describes your role in the selection of instrumentation and/or reagents (consumables) used by your lab? (choose only one)

Purchasing Setup Questions

Is your hospital part of an Integrated Health Network (IHN) or Integrated Delivery Network (IDN)? (choose only one)

Does your facility participate in a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO)? (choose only one)

Which Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) does your facility participate in? (please specify)

Do you currently have a master service contract?

Do you currently have a master service contract? (choose only one) - Yes (please specify the vendor)

Open text response

Which of the following statements best describes your role in placing orders for your lab? (choose only one)

How do you order products from clinical diagnostic vendors?

How do you order products from clinical diagnostic vendors?

