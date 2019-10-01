Analysis on the Global Market for Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), 2018-2024
- An overview of the global content delivery network market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of content delivery network market by solution, by the service provider, by organization size, and by application
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global content delivery network market
- Details about various solutions for content delivery networks in different application sectors
- Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Alphabet, Amazon.com, Cloudflare, Equinix, Imperva, Microsoft, StackPath, and Swarmify
CDNs were previously considered applicable only to large companies because of their high cost. Over the last few years, due to the changing form and trends of digital content, smaller companies are deploying these solutions. Current day CDNs are more efficient, cheaper and have the capability to work for almost all websites on the internet.
In this report, the global CDN market is segmented by solution type, service provider type, organization size, and application. Based on solution type, the CDN market is segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, monitoring and analytics, data security and cloud storage and others. The media delivery solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The media delivery solution segment has been flourishing in the CDN market as video transport moves from specialized cable, satellite or terrestrial networks to the internet. Also, the rise in internet video services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and others have largely contributed to the growth of the media delivery solutions segment in the CDN market. The fastest growing solution segment in the CDN market is the data security and cloud storage segment.
The global CDN market segmented by service provider type is categorized into peer-to-peer CDN, cloud CDN, traditional CDN, and others. Traditional CDNs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. Traditional CDNs are content delivery networks wherein the data is duplicated across multiple PoPs. Based on user location, the PoP located closest to the user will deliver the page to reduce latency. The fastest growing category by service provider type is the cloud CDN segment. Cloud CDNs, unlike traditional CDNs, are hosted in private data centers and take advantage of geographic availability on the pay-as-you-go model.
The CDN market by application is categorized into banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, gaming, retail and e-commerce, and others. The media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and was estimated to be $4 billion. CDNs in the media and entertainment sector, improve network traffic and enable companies to deliver content to a large number of users, simultaneously. The fastest growing application segment in the CDN market is the gaming sector. Increasing global demand for online multi-player gaming and demand for content protection is driving the demand for CDNs in the gaming sector.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Content Delivery Networks: Market Overview
- Technological Background/History of CDNs
- Overview of CDN Architecture
- Origin Server
- POP Servers
- Request Redirecting Mechanism
- Benefits of CDNs
- Boosts Page Load Time
- Enhanced User Experience
- SEO and Google Search Benefits
- Management of High Traffic
- Increases the Reach of Website
- Data and Analytics
- Cost Reduction
- Security
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Mobile CDNs (MCDNs)
- Rising Demand for Video Content
- Growing Gaming Sector
- Increasing Digitization
- Market Restraints
- CDN Security
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution
- Introduction
- Media Delivery
- CDNs for Video Streaming
- Web Performance Optimization
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Data Security and Cloud Storage
- Data Security
- High Availability
- Cloud DDoS Protection
- Regulatory Compliance
- Cloud Storage
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Provider Type
- Introduction
- Peer-to-peer CDN
- P2P CDNs for Streaming Applications
- Cloud CDN
- Traditional CDN
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
- Introduction
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Benefits of CDNs: Retail Banking
- Customer Acquisition
- Media and Entertainment
- Rise of Over the Top (OTT) Services
- Gaming
- Security Enhancement
- Retail and E-commerce
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Strategic Analysis
- Partnership/Collaboration/Joint Ventures
- Expansion
- Product Launch
- Acquisition
- Product Development
- Competitive Analysis of Key Content Delivery Network Providers
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Akamai Technologies
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Amazon Web Services (Amazon.Com, Inc.)
- Cdnetworks. Inc.
- Centurylink, Inc. (Level 3 Communications Llc)
- Chinacache International Holdings Ltd.
- Chinanetcenter Co.
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Comcast Technology Solutions
- Equinix, Inc.
- Imperva
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netstairs, Inc.
- Rackspace Us, Inc.
- Scientiamobile, Inc.
- Stackpath, Llc
- Swarmify, Inc.
- Total Server Solutions
- Varnish Software Ab
- Vecima Networks (Concurrent Computer Corp.)
