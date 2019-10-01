Analysis on the Global Market for Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), 2018-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Delivery Networks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



49 data tables and 41 additional tables

An overview of the global content delivery network market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates of 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of content delivery network market by solution, by the service provider, by organization size, and by application

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global content delivery network market

Details about various solutions for content delivery networks in different application sectors

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Alphabet, Amazon.com, Cloudflare, Equinix, Imperva, Microsoft, StackPath, and Swarmify



CDNs were previously considered applicable only to large companies because of their high cost. Over the last few years, due to the changing form and trends of digital content, smaller companies are deploying these solutions. Current day CDNs are more efficient, cheaper and have the capability to work for almost all websites on the internet.



In this report, the global CDN market is segmented by solution type, service provider type, organization size, and application. Based on solution type, the CDN market is segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, monitoring and analytics, data security and cloud storage and others. The media delivery solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The media delivery solution segment has been flourishing in the CDN market as video transport moves from specialized cable, satellite or terrestrial networks to the internet. Also, the rise in internet video services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and others have largely contributed to the growth of the media delivery solutions segment in the CDN market. The fastest growing solution segment in the CDN market is the data security and cloud storage segment.



The global CDN market segmented by service provider type is categorized into peer-to-peer CDN, cloud CDN, traditional CDN, and others. Traditional CDNs accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. Traditional CDNs are content delivery networks wherein the data is duplicated across multiple PoPs. Based on user location, the PoP located closest to the user will deliver the page to reduce latency. The fastest growing category by service provider type is the cloud CDN segment. Cloud CDNs, unlike traditional CDNs, are hosted in private data centers and take advantage of geographic availability on the pay-as-you-go model.



The CDN market by application is categorized into banking, finance, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, gaming, retail and e-commerce, and others. The media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and was estimated to be $4 billion. CDNs in the media and entertainment sector, improve network traffic and enable companies to deliver content to a large number of users, simultaneously. The fastest growing application segment in the CDN market is the gaming sector. Increasing global demand for online multi-player gaming and demand for content protection is driving the demand for CDNs in the gaming sector.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Content Delivery Networks: Market Overview

Technological Background/History of CDNs

Overview of CDN Architecture

Origin Server

POP Servers

Request Redirecting Mechanism

Benefits of CDNs

Boosts Page Load Time

Enhanced User Experience

SEO and Google Search Benefits

Management of High Traffic

Increases the Reach of Website

Data and Analytics

Cost Reduction

Security

Market Drivers

Increasing Mobile CDNs (MCDNs)

Rising Demand for Video Content

Growing Gaming Sector

Increasing Digitization

Market Restraints

CDN Security

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Media Delivery

CDNs for Video Streaming

Web Performance Optimization

Monitoring and Analytics

Data Security and Cloud Storage

Data Security

High Availability

Cloud DDoS Protection

Regulatory Compliance

Cloud Storage

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Provider Type

Introduction

Peer-to-peer CDN

P2P CDNs for Streaming Applications

Cloud CDN

Traditional CDN

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Benefits of CDNs: Retail Banking

Customer Acquisition

Media and Entertainment

Rise of Over the Top (OTT) Services

Gaming

Security Enhancement

Retail and E-commerce

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Partnership/Collaboration/Joint Ventures

Expansion

Product Launch

Acquisition

Product Development

Competitive Analysis of Key Content Delivery Network Providers

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Akamai Technologies

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Amazon Web Services (Amazon.Com, Inc.)

Cdnetworks. Inc.

Centurylink, Inc. (Level 3 Communications Llc)

Chinacache International Holdings Ltd.

Chinanetcenter Co.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions

Equinix, Inc.

Imperva

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netstairs, Inc.

Rackspace Us, Inc.

Scientiamobile, Inc.

Stackpath, Llc

Swarmify, Inc.

Total Server Solutions

Varnish Software Ab

Vecima Networks (Concurrent Computer Corp.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofycn0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.