Namely to Launch People Risk Management Solution Through Partnership with ThinkHR

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkHR , a leader in human and data- powered HR knowledge solutions, today shared new details about its expanded relationship with Namely, a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies. Together, their partnership will make available the complete ThinkHR People Risk Management Solution to Namely customers.



“ThinkHR offers our partners the ability to productize scalable HR knowledge solutions for immediate topline and bottom-line impact with minimal effort, investment or delay,” said Vince Murdica, CRO of the newly combined entity ThinkHR and Mammoth HR. “We’re excited to expand the relationship with Namely, and together drive real positive impact to employers struggling to manage their everyday people risk.”

Recognizing that people risk is inherent in the workplace, the ThinkHR PRM suite addresses this critical concern for businesses of all sizes. To ensure an effective strategy, ThinkHR PRM incorporates three essential components to help employers build and maintain a strong culture, drive employee engagement and performance and mitigate people-centric compliance risks that exist across organizations. The offering includes access to live HR compliance experts, a Learning Management System (LMS) that is pre-loaded with a broad range of compliance trainings, and a dynamic employee handbook generator.

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, shared, “The world’s first technology-powered People Risk Management suite, ThinkHR brings something unique to how organizations manage people and culture. Having worked with ThinkHR on the brokerage side since 2017, this is a logical next step in growing our relationship and it supports Namely's commitment to helping mid-market employers build a better workplace.”

Namely’s customers will access ThinkHR through platform integration for a seamless user experience. To learn more about ThinkHR People Risk Management, visit https://www.thinkhr.com/products/people-risk-management-solution .

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. It’s cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what’s really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit ​ www.thinkhr.com​ or connect via LinkedIn ​ or Twitter .

