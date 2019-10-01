Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis 2019 Reinforces its Educational Platform with the Announcement of Three Curated Theaters

A plethora of demonstrations, case studies, panels, and presentations to be offered within the Engineering HQ Theater, Medtech Central Theater, and Tech Theater

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis , the Midwest’s leading medical technology event, today announced 2019 programming within the show’s three theaters – Engineering HQ Theater , Medtech Central Theater , and Tech Theater – providing attendees ample educational opportunities to capitalize on across the show floor.

Taking place October 23 and 24 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn., and running alongside Automation Technology Expo (ATX) , Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis , MinnPack , and PLASTEC Minneapolis , the event brings together suppliers, engineers, executives, and thought leaders providing a space to learn, contribute, and create solutions to move the industry forward. To register for free as press, please visit: minneapolis.im.informa.com/2019/registrations/Media .

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to attend more than 35 demonstrations, case studies, panels, and presentations across the three theaters, for intimate exposure to the latest technologies and updates straight from industry experts on a variety of topics including new advances in robotics, industrial automation, IoT, electronics, 3D printing, packaging, and more.

“As the Midwest’s largest medtech event, we feel it is imperative to not only provide the space for industry participants to meet and network but also present platforms for leaders to share their knowledge so all attendees can leave feeling they have grown from their time at our show,” said Suzanne Schoenfeld, MD&M Minneapolis event manager. “Each of our theaters have expertly curated sessions, panels, case studies, and demos, so no matter one’s learning preference there are educational opportunities for all.”

Featured educational sessions within the Engineering HQ, Medtech Central, and Tech Theaters are below:

Engineering HQ

See demonstrations, case studies, panels, and presentations on new advances in robotics, industrial automation, IoT, electronics, 3D printing, packaging, and more.

Meeting Product Development Challenges with IoT

Wednesday, October 23 • 2:15 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. • Location: Engineering HQ (Booth #744)

The Internet of Things enables collecting data that better informs product development and product life cycle management. It can provide information that aids future product development, meet regulatory compliance requirements, troubleshoot products at customer sites, and provide predictive maintenance to customers. There is an abundance of opportunity to augment revenue streams and tackle challenges. With the advent of edge computing, we'll look at how the Internet of Things can really drive product development.

How New Materials Are Revolutionizing 3D Printing

Wednesday, October 23 • 1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. • Location: Engineering HQ (Booth #744)

Developments in 3D printing with metals and nonmetal materials have exploded. The plethora of new materials combined with a range of new printing technologies and generative design have unleashed a revolution in the way we create objects. This session will explore how new design software combined with new materials produce lighter and stronger parts, a powerful combination in many industries. Attendees of this session will learn how new materials are affecting the value of 3D printing prototypes, how the role of metals has grown in 3D printing, and how stronger, lighter non-metal materials are allowing 3D printing to compete with traditional manufacturing.

Consumer Packaging: Why Big Brands Are Revisiting the Milkman Model

Thursday, October 24 • 2:15 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. • Location: Engineering HQ (Booth #744)

Gone are the quaint days of leaving an empty milk jug on your doorstep to be replaced with a full one by your friendly milkman—or are they? A pioneering new circular shopping platform launched earlier this year by TerraCycle and top brands like Nestle, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever has retooled the milkman model for the 21st century. The result is a program with massive environmental benefits and an elevated consumer experience. We'll look at the thinking behind this effort and hear why its creators think it could be the future of consumer packaging.

Medtech Central Theater

Hear from leaders in the field in this educational hub, offering panels, presentations, demos, and solutions.

#WeAreNotWaiting: Building an Artificial Pancreas & Other Open Source Healthcare Innovations

Wednesday, October 23 • 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. • Location: Medtech Central (Booth #1947)

Hear from Dana Lewis, a type 1 diabetes patient diagnosed at the age of 14 who went on to become the creator of the open-source artificial pancreas system known as #OpenAPS after years of frustration of dealing with diabetes devices that did not communicate with each other. Lewis will share how diabetes patients were able to build what is considered to be the most advanced hybrid closed-loop system and stay three to five years ahead of commercial manufacturers. Lewis’ talk will also explore what lessons engineers and companies can learn by working with, and learning from, patients who are making their own solutions and will discuss best practices for working with or building a community to take healthcare solutions to the next level.

Panel: Will Silicon Valley Eclipse Minnesota as the Biggest Medtech Hub?

Wednesday, October 23 • 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. • Location: Medtech Central (Booth #1947)

For decades, Minneapolis has been on the cutting edge of medical device innovation. In the last decade, Silicon Valley and Boston have established themselves as top hubs, and even southern California is emerging as a nucleus for next-generation medical technologies. So, where does that leave Minnesota? Should Minneapolis-based medical device manufacturers follow in the footsteps of these other market magnets, or continue to forge their own path? During this panel top industry leaders will discuss Minneapolis's place in the new healthcare landscape and how they see the next decade in medical technology and its presence in Minneapolis.

Fireside Chat with Ranndy Kellogg and Dr. Dave Albert

Thursday, October 24 • 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. • Location: Medtech Central (Booth #1947)

One of Omron Healthcare's recent key product development collaborations has been with AliveCor, the Mountain View-based company known for their line of portable EKG Monitors. The company co-led AliveCor's $30 million Series D funding in 2017 and Omron Healthcare CEO Ranndy Kellogg sits on the startup's board of directors. Come hear Ranndy and Dave talk about their partnership, the fund-raising process they maneuvered, and get an inside look at the relationship between the two companies.

Tech Theater

Watch innovative exhibitors across medtech and other fields showcase their latest technologies. Ask questions, get answers, and discover products for your projects.

Shaping the Future of Medical Marketing

Wednesday, October 23 • 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. • Location: Tech Theater

As the healthcare marketplace continues to shift to consumer-driven disruption, voice-of-the-consumer data and marketing strategy is more important than ever before. Evolving technology, highly educated consumers, and increased competition has created a perfect storm for the healthcare industry. After this presentation attendees will walk away with the tools needed to weather the storm, improve new product development, and get their entire organization crystal clear on goals and measured success.

Biocompatibility Standard Changes 2010-2019: Is Your Testing Up To Date?

Wednesday, October 23 • 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. • Location: Tech Theater

In light of recent changes that are impactful to the realm of biocompatibility, including the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) out of Europe and ISO 10993-1, this is a frequently asked question. Since 2010, 11 of the 10993-series standards have been updated. This presentation will specifically highlight changes in each standard, discuss how/if testing was impacted, and how to address/review any gaps.

Ensuring Patient Safety with Reusable Medical Devices

Thursday, October 24 • 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. • Location: Tech Theater

For reusable medical devices, ensuring patient safety is a shared responsibility. The ability to render devices safe for re-use is subject to the demands of device design and function, clinical application, and reprocessing execution. Further, increased regulatory scrutiny, including the EU-MDR, mandates a robust and thoughtful approach for safe and effective reprocessing validations. This webinar will provide an overview on the conduct of successful reprocessing validations with an emphasis on current regulatory requirements.

Media Contacts:

Audrey Uchimoto, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 496-9423

Lauren Lloyd, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792

Tam Nguyen, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com, (424) 410-9797

Connect with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis #AdvMfgExpo

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.