Introducing Sante Laboratories

Texas’ First ISO Accredited Laboratory Focused on Delivering Confidence and Access to the Hemp and CBD Testing Industry

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the grand opening of Sante Laboratories, Texas’ first contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation providing comprehensive, integrated product development, and testing services to the hemp industry. Uniquely positioned in one of the nation’s tech capitals, Sante Labs applies innovative technologies and expertise in formulation development, analytical chemistry, nanotechnology, and a united commitment to quality that enables CBD and hemp brands to accelerate innovation, product development, and reduce technical risk through premium, high-quality, and transparent testing.



Hemp is a complex natural product that consists of a multitude of chemicals that can cause analytical interference and produce inconsistent laboratory results. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, a majority of CBD products were mislabeled, meaning test methods used were not consistent and/or products were not formulated correctly to meet claimed shelf-life. By leveraging pharmaceutical and drug development practices within the hemp industry, Sante Labs works closely with customers to help ensure products are reliable and safe through every touch point in the process.

“The hemp testing culture that prevails today is fragmented and ambiguous,” said Mike Sandoval, MS, President of Sante Laboratories. “Sante will be at the forefront of making a radical transformation by offering an unwavering commitment to quality and relentless focus on scientific excellence to boost confidence in the CBD and hemp space. We’re excited to build Texas’ first ISO accredited laboratory and contribute in a meaningful way to this thriving and necessary field.”

“Using cutting-edge analytical equipment and our scientific understanding of sample processing paired with our outstanding team, it gives me great pride and confidence in our future of serving the hemp and wellness community,” said Sante Laboratories Chief Scientific Officer, Brian Sloat, Ph.D. “Our customers will benefit from our unmatched breadth of capabilities and unparalleled expertise in nanotechnology, analytical chemistry, drug development, and manufacturing to provide transparent, consistent, and fast results that one would expect from a pharma environment.”

A significant advantage for Sante is a clear understanding of customer needs for all end-users in the hemp industry including processors, cultivators, finished products, and consumers. Therefore, a customer-driven portfolio of testing was thoughtfully developed to include:

Cannabinoid Assay using UHPLC-DAD

Residual Solvents using GC-MS

Terpene Profile using GC-MS/MS

Pesticides Residue Analysis using GC-MS/MS and LC-MS/MS

Mycotoxins using LC-MS/MS

Elemental Impurities (Heavy Metals) using ICP-MS

Microbiological Examination

Moisture Content using Halogen Moisture Analyzer USP <741>

pH following USP <791>

Water Activity

Particle Size, Zeta Potential, and Polydispersity Index using Dynamic Light Scattering

Furthermore, Sante expects to fill in industry-known gaps by offering FDA recognized shelf-life testing and verification to support label claims of both CBD and other critical ingredients. This includes testing of nano CBD formulations for particle size, zeta potential, and polydispersity index to complement required label claims.

Sante Laboratories, LLC is wholly owned by Disruption Labs, Inc.

For more information on Sante Labs, visit www.santelabs.com .

CONTACTS: For Testing Enquiries: Sante Laboratories Mike Sandoval hello@santelabs.com For Media Enquiries: HUNTER Cristina Kilmain ckilmain@hunterpr.com



