VelocityEHS’ Humantech Increases Awareness of Musculoskeletal Disorder Risk Factors During National Ergonomics Month

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is helping employers improve worker safety by reminding them to assess their risk of soft-tissue injuries or musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs)—among the most common and expensive work-related injuries—during National Ergonomics Month. To support these efforts, VelocityEHS’ Humantech will be promoting their company mission of ergonomics done right® throughout the month of October with webinars, videos, e-books and other helpful resources aimed at reinforcing important ergonomics principles.



MSDs are one of the leading causes of workplace disability globally, having increased 45% since 1999 according to the 2010 Global Burden of Disease Study. The most recent data estimates the direct cost for treating an MSD in the U.S. at $510 billion, equivalent to 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Indirect costs were estimated to add $339 billion more, for a total cost of $849 billion, or 7.7 percent of the GDP.

“Throughout our evolution, we have stayed true to our mission of improving the lives of the working population,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS’ Humantech. “Our most recent efforts have further revolutionized how companies manage the job improvement process by utilizing sensorless motion-capture technology driven by artificial intelligence to quickly and accurately assess users to effectively democratizing ergonomics expertise. Together with our comprehensive online training and management system, and distinguished team of leading experts and consultants, Humantech has changed how organizations use the science of ergonomics to improve workplace performance.”

During National Ergonomics Month, safety professionals are invited to learn more about ways they can assess and address workplace injuries and illness and MSD risk through Humantech’s complimentary library of proprietary knowledge resources, including:

Live Webinar

- Managing Your Workplace Ergonomics Program Using ISO 45001

October 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

Safety professionals are also encouraged to visit Humantech’s Video Library and Blog for engaging content and up-to-date information for building a world-class ergonomics program.

In 2003, the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) designated October of every year to be National Ergonomics Month (NEM). The goal of National Ergonomics Month is to create awareness and promote human factors/ergonomics to corporate executives, students, and the general public by providing information and services to the community. Learn more at www.HFES.org .

For more information, visit www.Humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right®”, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Media Contact

VelocityEHS

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.