Digital Pathology: Technologies, Case Studies and Global Markets (2017-2023)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- 52 data tables and 44 additional tables
- An overview of the global digital pathology market
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and geographic trends
- Opportunities and major factors driving and inhibiting the growth of the global labware market and its subsegments
- Discussion on various supply chain members such as manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and diagnostic centers
- Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments
- Profiles of key companies, product portfolios, strategies and recent developments, including 3DHISTECH, Huron Technologies International, Mikroscan Technologies, Nikon Instruments, Visiopharm and Ventana Medical Systems
The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems. Also, the need for the transformation in healthcare delivery models and growing demand for greater-value care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models. These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market.
Managed through cloud services, digital pathology has a huge clinical impact on an organization. On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used. This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization. Moreover, it enhances the ability of an organization to have better informed decisions.
As a patient's medical information is centrally located and accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve decisions as the case could be discussed with experts around the world. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient could get better care without any delays.
The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments. The digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images. These computer images have now become the new industry norm. Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research, and diagnosis. Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals
and labs.
The pathology system's features and benefits differ from one company to the next. Each company's system displays vary in scan speed with proprietary software technology and support backups. The key to succeeding in this market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that is practitioner centric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.
The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning. Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future. At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.
Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology has had a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis. The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see. AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.
A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. However, these applications are only automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study and Objective
- Study Background
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Source of Information and Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Current Trends in Digital Pathology
- Collaborations to Develop Better Solutions
- Innovations to Surge Market Growth
- Cloud Computing to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Systems
- Digital and Computational Pathology
- Telepathology and Digital Pathology Market Definition, Evolution and Integration
- Key Markets for Digital Telepathology
- Conventional Process Versus Digital Pathology and Cost Works
- Image Analysis and Its Importance in Key Research Areas
- Digital Pathology in Clinical Trials
- Digital Pathology: Electronic Health Records, Electronic Medical Records, and Other Information Systems
- Regulatory Environment
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Technology Trends
- Scanning Speeds and Image Resolutions
- Viewing Advancements and Clinical Decision Support
- Archival Standards
- Multi-Site Collaboration Applications
- Whole-Slide Digital Imaging
- Cloud Computing and Digital Pathology
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Digital Pathology: Developed Versus Developing Economies
- The Middle East and African Digital Pathology Market Trends
- Market Intelligence
- Technology Transition: Digital Pathology Components to Integrated Systems
- Digital Market Segment Overview
- Whole Slide Imaging
- Laboratory Information Management System
- Medical Imaging Informatics
- Agreements and Collaborations to Enhance Presence in Imaging Applications
- U.S. as the Base for Digital Pathology System Innovation
- Asia Digital Pathology Market
- South Korea
- MEA (Middle East and Africa) Digital Pathology Market
- Strategic Conclusions
- Case Studies
- Case Study 1: Digital Pathology Enabling Critical Diagnosis
- Case Study 2: Initiatives and Examples of Telepathology Deployment in Developing Economies
- Case Study 3: Digital Pathology's Role in Cost Savings Among Big Pharma Companies
- Case Study 4: Digital Pathology in Resource-poor Settings
- Case Study 5: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam - Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries with WSI Telepathology
- Case Study 6: Complete Digital Pathology for Primary Diagnosis, Two Years on: The Experience at Granada University Hospitals, Spain
- Case Study 7: Telepathology in Mongolia
- Case Study 8: The Prostate Cancer Image Epidemiology Project: Toward Model-based Histopathology, Sweden
- Case Study 9: A Financial Projection for Digital Pathology Implementation at a Large Integrated Health Care Organization
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Challenges and Opportunities
Chapter 4 Digital Pathology System Market
- Challenges in Implementing AI
- Devices Market
- Virtual Microscopy and Virtual Slides
- Digital Cameras
- Robotic Microscopes
- Image Sensors
- Scanners
- Digital Pathology Analytic Market
- Visualization and Image Analysis Platforms
- Digital Pathology Information Management Systems
- Digital Pathology Storage and Communication Platform Market
- Vendor-Neutral Archive
- Communication Platform
- Web-based or Cloud-based Communication Platforms in Digital Pathology
- Telepathology Systems
- Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems
- Static Image-based Systems
- Hybrid Telepathology Systems
- Real-time Telepathology Imaging System
Chapter 5 In Vitro and Other Diagnostic Devices in the Digital Pathology Market
- Automated Hematology Analyzers and Blood Cell Counters
- Hematology Analyzer Components and Mechanics
- Hematology Instrument Software
- Hematology Instrumentation from the Manufacturer's Perspective
- Advanced Hematology Analyzer Model Market
- Standard Hematology Analyzer Model Market
- Digital Cell Counter Features
- Current Products and Features
- Digital Chromosome Analyzers
- Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Enumeration Systems
- Digital Urine Sediment Analyzers
- Immunohistochemistry Image Analysis Applications
- Digital Cytopathology
- Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Applications
- Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Advantages
- Real-Time Versus Traditional Versus Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Signet Cell Detection
- Digital Holographic Microscopy
Chapter 6 Pathology Market Types
- Anatomical Pathology
- Key Considerations for Integrating Digital Pathology Systems with Anatomy Pathology Laboratory Information Systems
- Genetic Pathology
- Hematology and Clinical Pathology
- Immunopathology
- Chemical Pathology
- Forensic Pathology
- Microbiology
Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Application Market
- Disease Diagnosis
- Drug Discovery and Drug Development
- Digital Image Uses
- Research and Development
Chapter 8 End-User Market
- Biotech and Pharma Companies
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
- Academic Centers: Consulting and Training
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- New Product Development
- Other Strategies
Chapter 10 Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Case Study: Implementation Issues for Virtual Microscopy in Europe
- Asia
- China
- India
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- European Patent Analysis
- Japan Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3Dhistech Ltd.
- Apollo Pacs Inc.
- Aurora Interactive Ltd.
- Corista LLC
- Definiens AG
- Digipath Inc.
- Huron Technologies International Inc.
- Indica Labs Inc.
- Leica Biosystem Inc.
- Leica Microsystems GmbH
- Ligolab LLC
- Mikroscan Technologies Inc.
- Nikon Instruments Inc.
- Omnyx LLC
- Pathcentral Inc.
- Pathxl
- Pixcelldata Ltd.
- Sunquest Information Systems
- Ventana Medical Systems Inc.
- Visiopharm
- Xifin
Chapter 13 List of Patents
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/13yzik
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.