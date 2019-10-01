Digital Pathology: Technologies, Case Studies and Global Markets (2017-2023)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



52 data tables and 44 additional tables

An overview of the global digital pathology market

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Information on key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and geographic trends

Opportunities and major factors driving and inhibiting the growth of the global labware market and its subsegments

Discussion on various supply chain members such as manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and diagnostic centers

Patent analysis covering significant patent allotments

Profiles of key companies, product portfolios, strategies and recent developments, including 3DHISTECH, Huron Technologies International, Mikroscan Technologies, Nikon Instruments, Visiopharm and Ventana Medical Systems

The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems. Also, the need for the transformation in healthcare delivery models and growing demand for greater-value care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models. These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market.

Managed through cloud services, digital pathology has a huge clinical impact on an organization. On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used. This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization. Moreover, it enhances the ability of an organization to have better informed decisions.

As a patient's medical information is centrally located and accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve decisions as the case could be discussed with experts around the world. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient could get better care without any delays.



The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments. The digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images. These computer images have now become the new industry norm. Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research, and diagnosis. Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals

and labs.



The pathology system's features and benefits differ from one company to the next. Each company's system displays vary in scan speed with proprietary software technology and support backups. The key to succeeding in this market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that is practitioner centric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.



The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning. Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future. At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.



Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology has had a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis. The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see. AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.



A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. However, these applications are only automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study and Objective

Study Background

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Source of Information and Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Current Trends in Digital Pathology

Collaborations to Develop Better Solutions

Innovations to Surge Market Growth

Cloud Computing to Enhance Healthcare Delivery Systems

Digital and Computational Pathology

Telepathology and Digital Pathology Market Definition, Evolution and Integration

Key Markets for Digital Telepathology

Conventional Process Versus Digital Pathology and Cost Works

Image Analysis and Its Importance in Key Research Areas

Digital Pathology in Clinical Trials

Digital Pathology: Electronic Health Records, Electronic Medical Records, and Other Information Systems

Regulatory Environment

United States

United Kingdom

Technology Trends

Scanning Speeds and Image Resolutions

Viewing Advancements and Clinical Decision Support

Archival Standards

Multi-Site Collaboration Applications

Whole-Slide Digital Imaging

Cloud Computing and Digital Pathology

Laboratory Information Systems

Digital Pathology: Developed Versus Developing Economies

The Middle East and African Digital Pathology Market Trends

Market Intelligence

Technology Transition: Digital Pathology Components to Integrated Systems

Digital Market Segment Overview

Whole Slide Imaging

Laboratory Information Management System

Medical Imaging Informatics

Agreements and Collaborations to Enhance Presence in Imaging Applications

U.S. as the Base for Digital Pathology System Innovation

Asia Digital Pathology Market

South Korea

MEA (Middle East and Africa) Digital Pathology Market

Strategic Conclusions

Case Studies

Case Study 1: Digital Pathology Enabling Critical Diagnosis

Case Study 2: Initiatives and Examples of Telepathology Deployment in Developing Economies

Case Study 3: Digital Pathology's Role in Cost Savings Among Big Pharma Companies

Case Study 4: Digital Pathology in Resource-poor Settings

Case Study 5: Health Evaluation Centers in Vietnam - Business Model of Medical Support of Foreign Countries with WSI Telepathology

Case Study 6: Complete Digital Pathology for Primary Diagnosis, Two Years on: The Experience at Granada University Hospitals, Spain

Case Study 7: Telepathology in Mongolia

Case Study 8: The Prostate Cancer Image Epidemiology Project: Toward Model-based Histopathology, Sweden

Case Study 9: A Financial Projection for Digital Pathology Implementation at a Large Integrated Health Care Organization

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Challenges and Opportunities

Chapter 4 Digital Pathology System Market

Challenges in Implementing AI

Devices Market

Virtual Microscopy and Virtual Slides

Digital Cameras

Robotic Microscopes

Image Sensors

Scanners

Digital Pathology Analytic Market

Visualization and Image Analysis Platforms

Digital Pathology Information Management Systems

Digital Pathology Storage and Communication Platform Market

Vendor-Neutral Archive

Communication Platform

Web-based or Cloud-based Communication Platforms in Digital Pathology

Telepathology Systems

Key Advantages of Telepathology Systems

Static Image-based Systems

Hybrid Telepathology Systems

Real-time Telepathology Imaging System

Chapter 5 In Vitro and Other Diagnostic Devices in the Digital Pathology Market

Automated Hematology Analyzers and Blood Cell Counters

Hematology Analyzer Components and Mechanics

Hematology Instrument Software

Hematology Instrumentation from the Manufacturer's Perspective

Advanced Hematology Analyzer Model Market

Standard Hematology Analyzer Model Market

Digital Cell Counter Features

Current Products and Features

Digital Chromosome Analyzers

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization Enumeration Systems

Digital Urine Sediment Analyzers

Immunohistochemistry Image Analysis Applications

Digital Cytopathology

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Applications

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Advantages

Real-Time Versus Traditional Versus Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction

Signet Cell Detection

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Chapter 6 Pathology Market Types

Anatomical Pathology

Key Considerations for Integrating Digital Pathology Systems with Anatomy Pathology Laboratory Information Systems

Genetic Pathology

Hematology and Clinical Pathology

Immunopathology

Chemical Pathology

Forensic Pathology

Microbiology

Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Application Market

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Drug Development

Digital Image Uses

Research and Development

Chapter 8 End-User Market

Biotech and Pharma Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic Centers: Consulting and Training

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

New Product Development

Other Strategies

Chapter 10 Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Case Study: Implementation Issues for Virtual Microscopy in Europe

Asia

China

India

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

Japan Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

3Dhistech Ltd.

Apollo Pacs Inc.

Aurora Interactive Ltd.

Corista LLC

Definiens AG

Digipath Inc.

Huron Technologies International Inc.

Indica Labs Inc.

Leica Biosystem Inc.

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Ligolab LLC

Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Omnyx LLC

Pathcentral Inc.

Pathxl

Pixcelldata Ltd.

Sunquest Information Systems

Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

Visiopharm

Xifin

Chapter 13 List of Patents

