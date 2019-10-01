Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global hand sanitizer market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global hand sanitizer market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on hand sanitizer market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on hand sanitizer market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hand sanitizer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hand sanitizer market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing demand for sanitizers as a preventive measure

The increasing number of health conscious people worldwide

The development in lifestyle and rising healthcare expenditure

2) Restraints

Harmful effects of hand sanitizers such as ocular irritation, vomiting restraints

3) Opportunities

Research and development encourage to innovate new products

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hand sanitizer market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hand sanitizer market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hand sanitizer market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hand Sanitizer Market Highlights

2.2. Hand Sanitizer Market Projection

2.3. Hand Sanitizer Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Hand Sanitizer Market



4. Hand Sanitizer Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type

5.1. Gel

5.2. Foam

5.3. Spray

5.4. Other Product Types



6. Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Departmental Store

6.2. Pharmacy Store

6.3. Online Channels

6.4. Other Distribution Channels



7. Global Hand Sanitizer Market by End-user

7.1. Restaurants

7.2. Household Purpose

7.3. Schools

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Other End Users



8. Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. The Himalaya Drug Company

9.2.2. Procter and Gamble

9.2.3. Reckitt Benckiser Group

9.2.4. GOJO Industries, Inc.

9.2.5. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

9.2.6. Unilever

9.2.7. Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

9.2.8. Chattem Inc.

9.2.9. Best Sanitizers Inc.

9.2.10. Kutol Products Company

9.2.11. Other Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3uvl9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.